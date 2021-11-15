the surprising confession of Jorge Lorenzo

November 15, 2021

Jorge Lorenzo: “In the end I never beat him in hand-to-hand combat.”

At the various farewells for Valentino Rossi’s farewell, the words of one of his most bitter rivals, Jorge Lorenzo, his long-time Yamaha teammate: “It was the best moment of life … It was the strongest companion of my career “, he explained to the Gazzetta dello Sport.

Clutches were certainly not lacking between the two, on the contrary: “He was in his highest moment in his career, he had much more experience than me, getting to his level was hard. I respected him a lot, but I had a bit of a braggart, I was very young … “.

In one thing Lorenzo has always considered himself inferior to driver number 46: “In the great duels he always won. In the hand-to-hand fight I never beat him, he was a beast since Sunday. Now he stops and I feel sadness … time always wins. His future? Can’t give advice, he’s super intelligent, he knows what he wants. He’ll have fun with cars, he enjoys life a lot. And this was one of the secrets to lengthen his career. advice, he knows exactly what to do “.