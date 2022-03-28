The surprising innovation implemented by Marcelo Michel Leaño in the United States

The Herd coach has marked his management by making adaptations that usually raise controversy and he did it again during the Guadalajara stay in California.

The management of Marcelo Michel Leaño has been plagued with criticism due to the poor performance that the Chivas team has had, which has been reflected in the poor production of points that it boasts in Clausura 2022; However, during the tour of the United States, he gave something to talk about due to his innovations.

Throughout the tournament, the ‘Chess player’ has made different movements with his footballerswhere many are not understood by fans and even by some experts in the field of football, although the desire of the rojiblanco helmsman is to surprise the opponents.

Michel Leaño has placed Roberto Alvarado as left back, has put Sergio Flores as central defender, has used Gilberto Sepúlveda as right back or Cristian Calderón as ‘false nine’ among other ‘innovations’, same as he repeated on the tour of the United States against Pumas and León.

The coach of Guadalajara decided to place Carlos Cisneros, who is usually a winger or, failing that, a right winger, to position him as a left winger despite the fact that his profile is right-handed. And if that was not enough, He sent ‘Chicote’ as a winger on the right, despite the fact that his nominal position is left back and he was recently enabled as an attacker on the left because of his left-handed profile.

What’s next for Chivas?

The rojiblanco team has a complicated calendar left, since they need to face Rayados, Toluca, Cruz Azul, Xolos, Pumas and Necaxaso you will have to correct your mistakes that you have had in the tournament to try to get into the race for a place in the Liguilla.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!