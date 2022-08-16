the surprising life change of Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown is about to experience a decisive turning point in a few months. The young actress will indeed say goodbye to Eleven, the character who made her a planetary star. Season 5 of Stranger Things, currently in writing, will indeed be the last for the heroes of the Netflix series. And the young actress, who also plays Enola Holmes in the films of the same name released on the American platform, intends to embark on a completely different field.

Just like Emma Watson, who studied literature – in parallel with her acting career – after the phenomenal success of the first 6 Harry Potter, Millie Bobby Brown has decided to go back to school. The star of Stranger Things announced to the magazine pace that she was enrolled at Purdue University (Indiana) where she took online courses in human services. ” It’s a program where you learn about the system and how to help young people “, she clarified.

And this is not the only project in the luggage of the young actress of 18 years. With her sister Paige, she is working on two screenplays, one of which is inspired by the life of their grandmother. She also continues to develop her brand of beauty and care products Florence by Mills and intends to continue her work as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF. focusing on menstrual health and education for young women “.

” Of course, people can look at it like it’s pressure or fear, but I think that’s the most exciting part of my job. The audience looks at me and wonders what I’m going to say. I’m going to say, ‘Young girls deserve an education. Young people everywhere deserve equal rights. We deserve to love whoever we want. Be who you want to be and achieve the dreams you want. This is my message’ “, she added.

