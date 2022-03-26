The surprising look with which Zoë Kravitz walks her dog

The famous actress, Zoë Kravitz, never ceases to amaze us. Between her big cars in her garage and her incredible elegance, today we find a different Zoë. Our Catwoman was surprised walking her dog with a somewhat particular look… We tell you everything below.

March 26, 2022 1:00 p.m.

Zoe Kravitz It does not stop growing. His incredible rise to fame in recent times, for his fabulous role in the movie “Batman”They are making the whole world talk. Not to mention, the incredible support shown by his entire family, as well as his wonderful career ahead of him.

A celebrity who does not stop setting trends on the networks. Both because of her incredibly talented family, as well as her person. Her trajectory is something to highlight, especially after knowing her bad and good moments that made her reborn and undoubtedly become stronger. However, the actress is also a huge influence in the world of fashion. She constantly shows off her amazing hairstyles and outfits, which make us all yearn to be a little bit like her.

Zoë Kravitz, with her very particular personality, overflows elegance in every corner. Currently, she is about to be part of the MET Gala 2022. An event in which in the last installment, the actress was criticized for having very transparent clothing that “made her look naked”, according to the public. However, as we well know, there are many who like to criticize or be offensive, so Zoë does not give any importance to those negative comments. And how well she did!

Zoë Kravitz walking her dog.

And so, how in this new opportunity Zoë Kravitz walks the streets with her dog with a very particular look, and very different from what we are used to. Everything seems to indicate that the actress took a break from her elegant dresses and also wants to mark fashion in comfortable clothes, more of “entrecasa”. And we banked it to death! In this way, the celebrity gives us the guideline that many times great luxuries do not imply forgetting her origins, nor does she stop having a comfortable garment with which to go out on the streets.

And not only that! The Range Rover Autobiography Dynamic, as comfortable and divine as it may be, stayed in his garage. An SUV that costs around 150 thousand dollars, in its cheapest versions and with a supercharged V8 engine that delivers 550 horsepower., worthy of admiration. However, On this occasion, the actress chose to go for a walk and take a nice walk with her dog friend.