The surprising news of Zoe Saldana

The American actress, Zoe Saldana, is recognized throughout the world for her portrayal of Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thanks to this character, she was able to get millions of fans, who were surprised to learn about the most recent of the actress.

May 15, 2022 07:16 a.m.

Zoë Saldanaknown for playing Gamora in it Marvel Cinematic Universe, has also starred in different projects throughout his career. One of them is The Adam Projectwhere he performed with Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo Y Catherine Keener.

Also, he gave the voice to the character of Pinkin the musical film Live. In this animated feature film, Saldana shared a studio with Lin-Manuel Mirandawho in addition to giving voice to the main character of the film, wrote all the songs that appear in it.

Saldana took his followers on social networks by surprise, announcing what would be the release date and the title of the second installment of the film. Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water. The first installment, directed by james cameronbecame the highest grossing movie in history. We would have to wait until December to see how the second part fares.

Zoe Saldana’s post on Instagram.

Another fact that took fans by surprise is the new vehicle that occupies a place in the garage of the actress. We are talking about a luxurious cadillac-escalade which has an approximate value of 100 thousand dollars. This is nothing that the actress cannot afford, since for her role as Gamora in Avengers: Infinity Warwould have received a salary of 3 million dollars.

This car, from the luxury brand manufactured by General Motorshidden under the hood a powerful engine 6.2-litre EcoTec3 V8. Thanks to this, it can generate a power of 420 horsepower. can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.2 secondsand reaches a top speed of 209 km/h.