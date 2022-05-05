The surprising non-tech careers that many of Google’s workers studied

Technological profiles are the most abundant in Google, but they are far from being an overwhelming majority. In fact, of the approximately 282,000 employees that big tech has around the world, more than 50,000 have studied careers such as Business Administration, Marketing, Economics, Finance or Psychology, and only about 100,000 have technical jobs, according to the company data collected from your LinkedIn profile.

a lot of marketing. TikTok user Adri.zip is one such employee. She studied Business Sciences at Pompeu Fabra University, works as a product specialist at Google and shares information about what it’s like to work at the technology giant through the Chinese social network.

In one of his videos, he asked eight of his classmates about their studies, and only one of them was an engineer. She, yes, electrical, not computer, and after graduating she studied a master’s degree in sales and marketing. Of the rest of those consulted, three also studied marketing, one international relations, one international business, one design and one English literature.

Titles are not that important. This Google employee assures that to work in the Californian giant, titles do not matter as much as the relevant experience for the position in which it is applied.

“It doesn’t matter what career you study, because there is no ‘graduation’ in big companies like Google. In my opinion, what does matter is that you have relevant experience for the position that interests you. Obviously it will be easier for you to have experience in digital marketing if you have studied a degree such as Business Administration, or in programming if you have studied a technical degree, but the most important thing is relevant experience, ”he assures.

More communication than engineering. A statement that the data confirms, because although more than 60% of Google employees claim to have studied technical careers, the number of jobs related to engineering is around 34%, according to data from LinkedIn. A percentage similar to that of employees who are dedicated to the media sector (mainly marketing, advertising and YouTube) in the technology giant.

Google also has significant numbers of people dedicated to business development (about 25,000), art and design (about 22,000), sales (18,750), operations (18,350), and education (12,568).

Image | Kenny Eliason