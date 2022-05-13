The surprising purchase that Zoe Saldana made

Zoe Saldana is one of the highest-grossing actresses in Hollywood. With her participation in James Cameron’s Avatar and her role as Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she filled her pocket with dollars. She then learns about the surprising expense of the actress.

From a Dominican father and a Puerto Rican mother, Zoë Saldana, knew how to become one of the most outstanding actresses of today. We could see it on screen in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl with Johnny Depp and how the lieutenant uhura in new movies star trek.

One of the roles he has been playing for years is that of Gamora, in it Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gamora is a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, beside star lord (interpreted by Chris Pratt), Drax the Destroyer (dave baptist), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) Y groot (Vin Diesel). She is the adopted daughter of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and adoptive sister of Nebula (Karen Gillan).

Before joining Marvel, the actress was a key player in the highest grossing movie in history. We are talking about Avatar (2009), directed by james cameron. will play again Neytiri for the sequel to this movie 20th Century Fox beside Sam Worthingtonwho makes jake sullypartner of his character. Avatar 2 does not seem to be the end of this story, since the director commented that he has the idea of ​​making a third and fourth installment of these characters.

His participation in all these great productions, in addition to giving him the opportunity to develop his acting talent, gave him the opportunity to fill his bank account. For this reason, Saldana decided to indulge in a luxurious and surprising Audi R8 Spyderwhose price is around 132 thousand dollars.

This vehicle, from the German multinational company, which the actress owns in her garage, has a 4.2 V8which generates a power of 430 horsepower. With these, you can achieve a 300km/h top speed. Also, you can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.