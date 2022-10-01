The surprising reason why Emma Watson left everyone speechless at a dinner

British actress, model and activist, Emma Watson, was recently invited to the Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women dinner at The Pool, located on Park Avenue, New York, where she surprised everyone wearing a delicate white suit.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office October 01, 2022 08:14 a.m.

“I wanted it to be elegant, classy, ​​as a sign of respect, dressing up and having a beautiful meal where we can reflect on the important things in life,” he said. Salma Hayek to Vogue magazine, about the dinner he co-chaired with Gloria Steinem, Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan, Julie Mehretu and other personalities.

In a video posted by uncrazed.com, can be seen at Emma Watson Looking up to the event – elegant and classy – in a white lace gown that reveals her entrance, shedding a black jacket and posing outstandingly for the cameras.

During the gala it was possible to see Emma Watson smilingly converse with different celebrities over plates of tomato tarts, because for this special dinner the renowned Chef, Dominique Crenn, chose a menu exclusively based on plants.

Actress Kiesha Preston expressed to fashion that “for so long, domestic violence wasn’t something we even talked about. Being at this dinner where people contribute to the cause feels like a real change.” Watson completely agrees with her partner, and stresses that “there is still so much stigma, and it is still a silent epidemic, but the fact that we are here in the middle of New York with this group of people means that we are really making progress, we must be making progress,” he said.

Emma Watson. Photo courtesy of Vogue.

“Stop the violence. Improving the lives of women”, is the motto of the Foundation Kering, created in 2008 with the aim of combating violence against women and helping them rebuild their lives. An initiative that supports Watsonsince in addition to being an actress, model and filmmaker, the superstar has stood out for being a great humanitarian activist.