The surprising reason why the remake of Nosferatu with Anya Taylor-Joy is paused

Director Robert Eggers prepares for the premiere of The Northmanthe director’s new historical drama starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy.

But while the acclaimed director prepares for the premiere of his new film, there is another project that had been announced and that has more than one waiting. Is about Nosferatu, the remake of FW Murnau’s silent film classic. This film has been in development for a long time. It was even known that Anya Taylor-Joy signed on to star in the film back in 2017, a couple of years after the premiere of witch (The Witch), the horror film that launched her to fame and was also directed by Eggers.

However, in the last hours news about the remake of Nosferatu. In an article from The New Yorker, the director revealed that the project has been put on hold. It was scheduled to start at the end of this year in the Czech Republic, but an unforeseen event would have forced Eggers to return to zero.

According to Eggers, the film would have been put on pause due to the harry styles exit. The reason for the delay had been kept secret, but the reason was eventually revealed. In the first place, it is surprising that the incorporation of Styles into the film has not transpired.

The former One Direction has been taking interesting steps to consolidate his acting career. Last year the actor made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Eternals. Also, last year she shot two movies, Don’t Worry Darlingdirected by his now girlfriend Olivia Wilde, and mypolicemanthe Amazon romantic drama.

It is not clear if any of these projects conflicted with the filming of Nosferatu, since it did not have a release or production date. This is a headache for the implementation of the project, due to the involvement of Taylor-Joy. It must be remembered that the actress has become one of the most demanded in Hollywood. She is currently filming the dark comedy Menu and soon plans to start filming furiousthe prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

There is no doubt that fans are eagerly awaiting a third collaboration between Anya Taylor-Joy and Robert Eggersbut at this point many wonder if it will actually happen.

