The surprising remarks of Khloe Kardashian on the private part of her sister Kim

Khloé Kardashian sparked controversy on social media by directly targeting the most intimate area of Kim Kardashian.

The influencer thinks there’s something wrong with the way Kim decided to cover her private parts in her latest promotional photo.

June 25, Kim (41 years old) and Kris Jenner (66) released a new sleepwear set called SKIMS. To promote it, Kim did a photo shoot with the different outfits: shorts and a very short top.

Why are there butterflies on her vagina?

The first set of clothes had monarch butterflies attached to the front crotch area of ​​the shorts, a design that made people say Khloé “Why are there butterflies on her vagina?” she commented.

This message had a great echo, especially on social networks, where Hollywood Life echoed the responses: “ Kim shows where she wants to smell the butterflies” or “probably because she considers herself a ‘delicate flower'”, one could read on Instagram and Twitter, on the intimate zone of Kim.

These statements of Khloe intervene days after Kim made a similar comment about the vagina of the third Kardashian.

More specifically, the words of Kim came as she announced an update to her SKIMS bodysuit design: Khloé Kardashian it’s your lucky day!!!!! I’m in a SKIMS design meeting and we’re going to enlarge the vagina area of ​​the body shapewear just for YOU. »

This is the last totally healthy dispute between the sisters kardashians which probably won’t be the last.