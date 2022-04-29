the surprising resemblances of these daughters with their mothers

It is inevitable not to share some Phisical characteristic with our parents, since they gave us life, but sometimes the similarities are striking. The resemblance that some people have with their loved ones can be so similar that it is even frightening.

This becomes even more evident in the world of the stars, where their relatives they become familiar faces by accompanying their children to premieres, openings or events. We leave you some of the most amazing so you can guess who is the mother and who is the daughter.

Lucia Rivera

The Spanish model bears a striking resemblance to her mother, the actress white rosemary. This is one of those cases where more than the mother, she is the older sister, since no one would say that she is 45 years old. Despite taking more than twenty yearsmother and daughter share a life together, a wonderful relationship and factions identical. Look at the photo, it’s a carbon copy of her mother, isn’t it?

ava philippe

Believe it or not, we assure you that they are not twins. This is the definitive proof that genetic inheritance exists. Ava Philippe, the daughter of the well-known actress Reese witherspoonthe protagonist of ‘A Very Legal Blonde’, shares a face, hair color and smile with her mother. Leaving aside the 46 years of the professional, it even seems that they share age. Look at the photo, who is who?

Mary Leon

The best-known Andalusian women on the big screen Spanish they are unmistakable. There is no doubt that María León has inherited the striking color of her eyes and the way of looking at her mother, Carmina Barrios, one of the greatest actresses and an outspoken person. Maria shared a snapshot on her feed in which he appears with his mother, where we can perfectly verify the great similar that they keep

Zoe Kravitz

The mother to the daughter or the daughter to the mother. We don’t know who looks like who. The case of the famous Zoë Kravitz and her mother adds to the list of unmistakable similarities. Although that similarity was already known, Lisa Bonetthrough her Instagram account, shared a photograph showing how much her baby. The followers expressed through the comments what many of us think: they are nailed.

Aitana

At only 22 years old, he already eats scenarios. The singer Aitana, characterized by her high-pitched voice and her bangs, is one more example that sometimes we children take all the beauty of our mothers. Belen Morales, the star’s mother, gave birth to her replica. The resemblance between the two dates back to Morales’ youth, where at the age of the star, he had the same face as his daughter.

Miley Cyrus

Another pair of carbon copies are the pop diva Miley Cyrus, and her mother, Tish Cyrus. It is no longer just her last name: the smile, the hair and the facial features reveal the relationship of relationship that unites them When they pose together in the photocalls, they sow doubts among the paparazziDid you come with your sister or with your double?

