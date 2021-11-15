The surprising result of the elections in Bulgaria

The parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, which were held on Sunday 14 November, were surprisingly won by “We continue the change”, an anti-corruption party founded by two economists, which until a few months ago did not exist. Sunday’s vote confirms the recent tendency of the Bulgarian elections to always reserve some surprises.

More than half of the count “We continue the change” got 25.4 per cent, while the center-right party Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB), which dominated the last years of Bulgarian politics and was considered a favorite again, it stopped at 22.2 percent. “Bulgaria has taken a new path,” announced on Sunday evening Kiril Petkov, finance minister of the outgoing technical government and co-founder of “We continue the change” together with economist Stefan Yanev.

Turnout was quite low and several points lower than in the last election: Balkan Insight writes which stopped at 39.1 per cent.

Sunday’s elections were the third in the last year, which proved to be very turbulent for Bulgarian politics. The first two, held in April and July, had been won respectively by GERB and by the party of a comedian and TV presenter, Slavi Trifonov: neither of them had managed to produce a government majority.

Politic writes that after the first exit polls, several parties have already come forward that could form a government coalition with “We continue the change”: among these are the Socialists, who obtained 10.3 percent, the center-left coalition Democratic Bulgaria and Trifonov’s party, which from 25.4 percent of the penultimate elections fell below 10 percent.

In total, the four parties obtained a percentage close to 51 per cent of the votes, which could translate into a narrow parliamentary majority. In all likelihood it will be Petkov who will ask for the post of prime minister, as announced in the electoral campaign of recent weeks.

With a degree in Economics from Canada and then from Harvard University, very charismatic, Petkov entered politics recently (the post as Minister of Economy was his first government post) and is one of the founders of the study center. Center for Economic Strategy and Competitiveness, affiliated with both Harvard University and Sofia University, as well as the owner of a company that produces vegan and probiotic products.

Petkov was able to play his first months in politics well, relying on the corruption scandals that involved GERB and its leader Bojko Borisov and on the mismanagement of various public contracts by his government: these were known cases and of which the press he had spoken on several occasions, but the fact that they were highlighted by a member of the government was a novelty that earned him a lot of support.

The presidential elections were held on the same day: the favorite of recent days, the outgoing president Rumen Radev, supported by the Socialists, obtained 48.6 percent and in the ballot next week will face Anastas Gerdjikov of GERB, who took less half of his votes.

The final results of the parliamentary elections will likely arrive on Tuesday.