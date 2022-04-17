The surprising revelation that Ricardo Cadena made about the atmosphere in the Chivas dressing room

The interim recognized some details of his first days working with the team and detailed about his future in the Flock.

During the match against Cruz Azul, Chivas showed a completely different face than what he had been showing during the last days; however, the interim coach of the Flock, Ricardo Cadena, revealed how he found the rojiblanco dressing room following the midweek loss against Rayados.

“I found a group hurt by the results, the last loss against Monterrey, but it is part of our responsibility, andThey decided to unite, work as a teamlook for the result, they worked on it and it leaves me with a pleasant feeling”, he explained at a press conference.

The helmsman rescued many situations from the operation of his team after the victory against La Maquina, but highlighted the order that showed the template and the layout in order to be reunited with victory.

“I take with me the commitment of the boys, the result is the product of the effort, of the work that we have done in these few hours, it was rather the order that they maintained during the game and the desire to win”he pointed out.

Do you plan to stay as coach of the first team?

Ricardo Cadena did not want to enter into controversy and recalled that it is due to what the institution indicates, so the most important thing, up to now, is the following meeting: “I am an institutional coach, I owe myself and I work for Chivas and I live day to day, I am thinking of Tijuana”he concluded.

