The surprising stat on Mbappé and MNM’s goal distribution for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have seen their attacking trident shine since the start of the season. If Lionel Messi and Neymar distribute assists to the other two, this is not the case of Kylian Mbappé only involved in finishing actions.

Here is a statistic that is likely to cause a stir. Paris Saint-Germain sees its attacking trident rolling in Ligue 1 but also in the Champions League. Neymar Jr is the league’s top scorer and assist provider, while Lionel Messi continues to gain momentum over the matches.

Regarding Kylian Mbappé, the French international scores a lot but his distribution still raises questions.

For the moment, the world champion has not distributed the slightest assist for his two other friends in his sector. For comparison, Neymar offered five caviars to Mbappé and Messi, the Argentinian is at 8 on his side.

This data can therefore be interpreted in two ways: the tricolor striker is propelled to the rank of PSG’s flagship scorer, or he has shown individualism so far. Many Internet users have emerged from actions where the former Monegasque forgets to serve the other attackers of his team. The truth surely lies in the middle of the two.

