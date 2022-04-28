The surprising story behind Benzema’s Panenka-style penalty

Karim Benzema vein of missing two penalties in the same match, six days ago, against Osasuna. And he had failed four in the last two months. He had also scored three, but the mistakes made him think. So he began to prepare the penalties in case he had to shoot against City, as it happened. On the right? To the left? shooting? The French decided to copy the method bouquets and throw it from Panenka. great goal Master execution.

Many of his companions feared him. Also Ancelotti. There was no certainty because Benzema had not said anything to anyone, but in the last two training sessions he had rehearsed penalties and had dared to throw it this way. “She was training like this and the people who were on the bench already knew that she was going to bite her,” Rodrygo said.

He also tried at the Etihad, in the same goal in which Ederson was later measured, who sank to the ground when he saw that Karim bet on the subtle shot through the center of the goal. Ramos method and tribute also to Zinedine Zidanewhat dared to launch it in the final of a World Cup.

“I always get it into my head that if you don’t take the penalty, you don’t miss the penalty. I have a lot of confidence in myself, I do it and it’s good,” said the French striker about his shot and his daring.

Benzema I celebrated the goal effusively because I knew what a barbarity I had done and because the goal allowed Real Madrid to make it to the second leg alive. The 4-3 leaves the tie open. “We’ll do something magical at the Bernabu,” said the Frenchman at the conscious end, already appealing to the Madrid fans. One of the hottest nights at the Bernabu in a long time is expected, with the alirn as the perfect excuse to warm up the comeback.

Karim Benzema signed a new double and added his 41st goal this season. 41 goals in 41 games, reaching numbers of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese, precisely, can take away his scoring record in the same edition of the Champions League. CR7 had 17 in 13-14 and Benzema already has 14 in the present. He has the top scorer trophy secured, but Cristiano’s record is not impossible if the whites reach the final.

In his 600th match with Madrid, in which he equaled Gento, Benzema scored his 320th goal for Madrid and he is already three behind Ral as the second top scorer in the club’s history. Legend numbers.