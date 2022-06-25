the surprising video in which the singer teaches how to move her hips to the rhythm of one of her most famous songs

During the last days, The Colombian singer surprised her followers by starring in a video in which she teaches how to move her hips to the rhythm of one of his most recognized songs.

Almost three weeks after his controversial separation with Gerard Piqué, S hakira continues to be a trend in social networks due to his personal life and his music which has been around for more than 30 years.

as part of the program dancing with myselfof the chain NBC, Shakira made a tutorial on how to choreograph the song Whenever Wherever so that his followers can move their hips to the rhythm of his music.

Wearing a bright blue silk outfit, which was made up of a top with gold buttons and pants with slits on the sides, Shakira showed her incredible dance steps at 45 years old and generated endless reactions on social networks.

Immediately, Shakira’s hip movement video went viral and so far has more than 2 million views likes On Instagram.

The song Whenever Wherevermain theme of this video, was released in August 2001 as part of the album Laundry service.

This song is considered one of the greatest hits in Shakira’s career.since, after more than 20 years since its launch, the singer’s followers continue to listen to her constantly on the different services of streaming.