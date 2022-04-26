The surprising words of Pep Guardiola in the preview of Manchester City – Real Madrid

The Manchester City receives Real Madrid this Tuesday for the first leg of the semifinals of the UEFA champions leaguethe most important club competition in Europe.

Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, described facing Real Madrid as “a great test” and stressed that if they played “against history” they would have “no chance”.

“It is an honor to be here. We are starting to be there regularly. When I started I didn’t expect to be here, now I think about how many times I’ve been and I see how beautiful it is. We need two big games to be in the semi-finals. You cannot underestimate what it means to get here. We don’t know if we will ever be in this position again in our lives”, Pep began by saying at a press conference.

“If we competed against history we wouldn’t stand a chance”, Guardiola replied when asked about Madrid’s history in this competition.

”Playing against Madrid is an incredible test. Reaching a semi-final or a final will always be a great lesson for us”. she pointed out.

Real Madrid reaches the semi-finals after comebacks against Chelsea and PSG, to which Pep continued with praise for the Madrid team.

“I have always liked Madrid since I played or coached Barcelona. I like a lot of things about this team. Their quality is no accident. They have a high level in everything. Madrid is not luck. All the players that Madrid have are very good, because if not, they wouldn’t sign them”, he pointed.

Regarding the players he has in doubt, Guardiola reported that Kyle Walker hasn’t trained for ten days and John Stones since the match against Brighton five days ago.

“I have to wait until late and tomorrow morning to see how the doubtful players are doing,” said the Spanish coach.