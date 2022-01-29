the survival just revealed is already playable, development started five years ago – Nerd4.life

The mysterious survival game just announced by Blizzard is already available in one form playable but it is not clear when it will make its debut. It also appears that development has almost begun five years does.

This is information that comes from Craig Amai, head of the team that is dealing with the new survival game for PC and Blizzard consoles: a project that started when Amai left the development of World of Warcraft, four years and seven months ago.

To confirm that the title is currently playable was the current head of Blizzard, Mike Ybarra, who wrote on Twitter that he had played for several hours with the mysterious survival and feeling extraordinarily enthusiastic about it.

We should be as excited as he has seen the resume of Craig Amai, who joined Blizzard back in 2004 and over time became a World of Warcraft senior designer, then lead quest designer until 2017.

To consolidate the excellent opinion that the producers have of this game, Geoffrey Virtue also intervened, who helped coordinate the work on the title between 2019 and 2021. “This is a project that will have a big impact on the gaming industry “, he wrote a few days ago.