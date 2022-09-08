The suspect in the multiple stabbing in an indigenous community in Canada dies after a police chase

Drafting

Myles Sanderson, the second suspect in a mass stabbing in Canada’s Saskatchewan region last Sunday, died of self-inflicted injuries while being captured by police.

This was reported by the Canadian authorities on Wednesday.

Earlier his arrest was announced, which occurred in the city of Rosthern, located in the same area where the attack that left 10 people dead and another 18 wounded took place.

Recordings of the moment of the location of the fugitive show a white vehicle leaving the road surrounded by police cars.

When police captured the suspect, after an intense search that spanned three provinces, he was taken to Saskatoon’s Royal Teaching Hospital. But at the moment the origin of the alleged injuries is unknown.

After the violent incident, which took place last Sunday, ten victims remain hospitalized, three of them in critical condition.

News of the suspect’s capture came after an alert was sent to the mobile phones of Wakaw City residents on Wednesday to “seek immediate shelter/shelter-in-place” because a gunman had been seen. with a knife driving through the area.

Rosthern is 44 km west of Wakaw.

“I apologize for my children”

His brother, Damian Sandersonwas also suspected of having played a role in Sunday’s attacks in the countryside.

On Monday, police found his body and are now investigating whether Myles may have killed him during the chase.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the parents of both made a call for the still fugitive to surrender.

“I want to apologize for my son, my children,” his mother said in an interview with CBC News. “We don’t know the whole story, but I want to apologize to everyone who was hurt and affected by this terrible situation.”