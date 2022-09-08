News

The suspect in the multiple stabbing in an indigenous community in Canada dies after a police chase

Myles Sanderson, the second suspect in a mass stabbing in Canada’s Saskatchewan region last Sunday, died of self-inflicted injuries while being captured by police.

This was reported by the Canadian authorities on Wednesday.

Earlier his arrest was announced, which occurred in the city of Rosthern, located in the same area where the attack that left 10 people dead and another 18 wounded took place.

Recordings of the moment of the location of the fugitive show a white vehicle leaving the road surrounded by police cars.

