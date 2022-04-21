the suspicion and the strange detail on the back – Libero Quotidiano





Not even the last video manages to involve the most conspiracy theorists of the conditions of Sergej Shoigu. For some time, the Russian Defense Minister has been at the center of attention: first the rumors about his mysterious disappearance, then those about an unnatural heart attack. In short, just enough to unleash the most disparate theories. Among these there is also the one who accuses yesterday’s film of being a “photomontage”. For some, the video he sees Vladimir Putin with Shoigu in front, intent on announcing the taking of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, is a fake.





“It is possible that the video is a montage. In particular, observers noted an unusually hunched back and unnatural movements of Putin’s head, “he writes Ukrainska Pravda, which publishes a link to a clip of the video posted on Telegram by the state news agency Ria Novosti. The video lasting one minute and 17 seconds sees the two seated at a small table, facing each other: in the images the Russian president speaks almost exclusively, who appears with his head nestled between his hunched shoulders, while the Defense Minister merely nods.





Already weeks ago some footage of Shoigu was challenged. In particular, the one that saw the minister connecting to a videoconference with the tsar. Here the images were somewhat blurred, so much so that it was all a fiction. On the other hand, the Kremlin itself has always denied the news of Sergej’s heart attack and health problems.



