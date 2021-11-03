the suspicious signs of the commodity crisis

Yesterday morning the major global financial news outlets, from Bloomberg to Financial Times, resumed the press release of the government of Beijing encouraging citizens to stock up on essential goods; the government also asked local authorities that food supplies during the winter remain adequate. The move was linked to a possible worsening of infections, the risk of a particularly cold winter and even growing tensions with Taiwan. The Chinese government, we recall, issued a very similar statement at the end of September with almost identical recommendations.

During the day, the Chinese state media declined the government statement, explaining that citizens should not worry excessively and that the recommendation is to be read “only” as a precaution in view of a possible worsening of infections. Yet the indication was already given in the same tones a month ago and, for now, the pandemic situation remains under control. What is not remaining under control, however, are food prices and fertilizers that push farmers, for example in France, to change crops favor products with low fertilizer intensity.

Global supply chains are not fixing; the hiccup business in China extends delivery times for many supplies and components and costs for companies explode. For example, the number of Chinese containers leaving California ports continue to decline. The days it takes to deliver supplies to China are increasing. It means that the pressure on supply chains is increasing and with it the possibility that some component is missing and this or that production stops.

Relations between the “West”, Russia and China are worsening and the repercussions on trade relations are inevitable and have been going on for months. Worst scenarios are not necessarily the case, but the risks in a world designed and built on long supply chains, idle warehouses and plants located in China do exist. Many, for example Europe, have long since stopped worrying about having reliable hydrocarbon supplies, convinced that “geo-political” considerations would not have called into question the decisions of producing countries. Yesterday the trend of the Russian gas deliveries.

The trend of infections is just one of the concerns that could justify the new advice given to its citizens by the Beijing government. These are advice that are not given lightly because the worried reactions, which then have to be handled by the state media, are obviously inevitable. The explosion in food prices that we are partly observing and partly seeing now coming with fertilizer hikes and global supply chains under increasing stress are two other possible good reasons. It was Bloomberg who put in writing the possibility of tensions with Taiwan as a possible explanation for the Chinese recommendations. It is a hypothesis that advises us to read what is happening not only through the lens of the pandemic, but also with those of the geopolitical tensions that are unloaded on the supplies of components and hydrocarbons.

We can only make hypotheses and find confirmations or denials in the evolving reality. There have been many clues in recent months and they all agree. Whatever is happening, fears about supplies and prices are not abating for now.

