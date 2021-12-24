The SUV from China’s BYD surpasses 1,000 sales in Norway

Norway can be considered a bit like the European homeland ofelectric car, due to the high levels of diffusion of battery-powered vehicles. The country thus confirms itself as an excellent springboard for Asian manufacturers to conquer the Old Continent.

This is the case of the Chinese BYD, which landed in the Scandinavian Peninsula only a few months ago with a single model on offer, but which has already reached its thousandth registration. The protagonist car is the Tang electric SUV and the delivery took place even in August.

2022? Even better

We are therefore talking about a result achieved four months ago. At this point, however difficult it may be, it cannot be ruled out that the Eastern House could reach 1,500 by the end of the year. And the forecasts for 2022 are obviously better, especially if BYD decides to introduce another electric vehicle. Frank Dunvold, CEO of Rsa, a Norwegian distributor in partnership with the Shenzhen-based manufacturer, is sure of this:

“We have seen great demand for BYD Tang within a few months of its launch and we see an escalation in 2022. People in Norway are very environmentally conscious and the electric Tang SUV a zero emissions it’s perfect. It is elegant, comfortable and offers great driving performance. We don’t see a slowdown in demand and are fortunate to have good levels of supply coming in, which means customers don’t have to wait long waiting periods for delivery. “

Also Micheal Shu, CEO of BYD Europe enhances the characteristics of the SUV:

“The Tang represents BYD’s latest innovation in ultra-safe, high-performance battery technology resulting from our long experience in this field. Our Blade Battery is a real game changer for the industry and this, coupled with the use of BYD’s highly advanced integrated electronic technology, makes the Tang stand out in the purely electric SUV market. ”

The specifications