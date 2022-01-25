the SUV that loves the outdoors

It is the ideal car for those who love the open air, dynamic, sporty life. A name that identifies it perfectly for what its peculiar characteristics are. The Forester 4DVENTURE adds an enterprising look to the renewed design with the MY22, perfect for adventure and free spirits. With a strong personality and character, Forester was the first model from the Casa delle Pleiadi to be equipped with the e-BOXER system, now enriched by a special version designed for all lovers of outdoor activities.

Go anywhere and be used for anything

It starts with permanent all-wheel drive Subaru Symmetrical AWD (Subaru patent) and the Boxer engine, elements that already constructively guaranteed a perfect balance between the two sides of the car and a lower center of gravity compared to those who use an in-line or “V” engine, to add ramp angles, of attack and relevant exit and a suitable height from the ground. It is by putting all these elements together that the Forester is born, a car with indisputable dynamic qualities, able to move easily on low-grip terrain or off-road, able to comfortably carry 5 passengers, with a load compartment adequate to load all their luggage or to be accompanied by your dog, even a large one.

In 1997, when the first series of Forester went into production, cars of this type were somewhat simplistically classified as off-road or station wagon, but Subaru was able to continuously and intelligently evolve the Forester, both technically and stylistically and it has long since fully entered the category of vehicles now called SUVs. The new Forester fully interprets the needs of versatility, reliability, durability, typical of an SUV, but at the same time guarantees high driveability, top active and passive safety and comfort such as to make the time spent on board pleasant, comfortable and Safe.

Orage details

The Forester 4DVENTURE stands out for a series of details that make both the interior and exterior design unique. “Orange” inserts on the black front and rear bumpers, on the side profiles and on the roof bars. Black that dominates the front grille, surrounds the fog lights and embellishes the 18 ”alloy wheels. Finally, these two colors come together in the special e-BOXER badge that appears on the tailgate and under the mirrors, also now in black with the MY22. Inside the passenger compartment, the orange stands out again on the profiles of the air vents and the gearbox and embellishes the seams of the dashboard, steering wheel, doors and seats.

The latter are in water-repellent fabric and, together with the waterproof mats and trunk tub, will allow you to immerse yourself in any scenario with the utmost carefree. The exterior design is sportier and more aggressive. In particular the front design, thanks to the optical groups that leave more space for the grille, makes the new Forester with a solid and robust look. New fog lights in the lower part of the bumper, which for the 4DVENTURE version are particularly sporty thanks to the hexagonal LED shape.

Forester 4DVENTURE, as well as being perfect for adventure, it is a version that lacks nothing. In fact, it offers the entire standard equipment of the PREMIUM with the exception of the leather seats, replaced by the new water-repellent sports upholstery, the aluminum pedals and the heated rear seats. It is available in two colors that enhance the details even more: Crystal White Pearl and Magnetite Gray Metallic.

EyeSight

Forester 22MY is now equipped with the most advanced driving support from Subaru: the EyeSight, now in its fourth technical update. On this occasion, two important innovations are added to the many functions already present on the MY21, which once again highlight Subaru’s great attention to safety.

Autonomous Emergency Steering: when the intervention of the Pre-Colision Braking Assist is not enough, the Autonomous Emergency Steering uses the stereo camera and the rear radar to identify the lines of the carriageway and evaluate if there is enough space to avoid a possible collision . If the conditions are safe, the system helps to avoid collision through an automatic support steering. Lane Centering Control and Preceding Vehicle Adaptive Steering Control: The Lane Centering Control and Preceding Vehicle Adaptive Steering Control system reduces driver fatigue and stress by recognizing lane lines and / or the vehicle in front to assist steering while keeping the vehicle at center of the lane.

X-MODE

With model year 22 the X-MODE system is further improved, thanks to technical features that allow it to be re-activated at low speeds after automatic deactivation above a certain speed threshold. The SI-DRIVE system of Forester MY22 integrates for the first time the e-Active Shift Control, a function that is activated while the vehicle is in Sport mode: when the driver – before entering a bend – depresses the brake pedal, a downshift is simulated with the double effect of increasing the engine brake when cornering and favoring the exit with a prompt acceleration thanks to the engine speed already close to the maximum torque speed.

The photochromic rear-view mirror is also available for the Forester MY22 for the Style, 4DVENTURE and Premium trim levels. The new mirror improves driving comfort and safety by avoiding being dazzled by the lights of the following cars. The Driver Monitoring System, has been further improved. Starting with STYLE there is a new function that allows the driver to use gestures to adjust the air temperature setting. This reduces the amount of eye movement of the driver and allows for adjustment of the air conditioning without touching the panel. Specifically, opening the hand will lead to an increase in temperature, while closing it will indicate to the car to decrease the set temperature.

Muscles and line

A careful evaluation of the customers’ wishes and changed lifestyles, both the already acquired and the potential one, represented today by a wider female and young audience, has directed the design towards a car that is aesthetically more appealing and muscular, but with slender line, with the relative benefits from the point of view of aerodynamics. If the aesthetics give the Forester a sense of dynamism, the use of the new SGP platform (Subaru Global Platform) has led to larger dimensions of the car body. The wheelbase, for example, has increased by 29 mm and this increase has gone almost entirely to the benefit of rear seat passengers.

On the Subaru Forester e-BOXER, those who sit “behind” enjoy the same comfort as those who travel “in front”, so much so that the rear passengers can easily cross their legs without the front seats having to be moved forward. Increased wheelbase and overall dimensions of the car, but the turning radius of the Forester e-BOXER remained 5.4m thus ensuring the same handling as the previous series, whether it has to extricate itself in city traffic or in narrow off-road passages. A careful and responsible design, the use of cutting-edge materials and technologies, the most modern and sophisticated driver assistance systems, allow the Subaru Forester to meet the highest standards of preventive, active and passive safety.

Five stars: engine and safety

The Forester also achieved the highest score ever in its category in the child safety test according to the 2019 Euro NCAP assessment protocol. The car body, based on the new SGP chassis, has been optimized with a targeted use of steel panels. high resistance and together with its ring structure, it has further increased passive safety in the event of front, side and rear collisions.

For the new Forester e-BOXER Subaru has chosen to use its FB20 petrol Boxer engine, suitably optimized in terms of fuel consumption, modified to be used exclusively on hybrid models. It is a 4-cylinder 2-liter boxer engine, with direct injection, aspirated, compliant with the Euro6d-TEMP standard. It produces a maximum power of 110 kW (150 hp) between 5600 and 6000 rpm and has a torque of 194 Nm at 4000 rpm.

The electric unit consists of a three-phase, synchronous, permanent magnet motor, delivers a power of 12.3 kW (16.7 HP) and a torque of 65 Nm and is installed longitudinally inside the Hybrid Lineartronic gearbox. The batteries are of the lithium-ion type with a maximum power of 13.5 kW. The battery / inverter / DC / DC converter assembly is placed in a special ventilated container placed under the luggage compartment, above the rear axle in a transverse position, in such a way as not to take up space in the load compartment and to keep it unchanged. the handling qualities of the car. The e-BOXER system allows the Forester to move according to three types of use: EV driving, Motor Assist driving, Engine driving. The end result is that the Forester e-BOXER is more fuel efficient and less polluting from an emissions standpoint.

Starlink and the others

Among the main on-board systems, the Subaru STARLINK system, which can be programmed according to the preferences and use of the driver, should be mentioned, just to give a few examples; the adaptive cruise control, the Bluetooth hands-free system, the infotainment which, in addition to controlling music playback, allows connection with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ™ systems that allow you to fully integrate your smartphone with the car and customize the consultation menus . In the center console a large display (8 “) supports the navigation system (standard on Premium) and offers a complete range of multimedia contents. The central multifunction display MFD is instead 6.3 ”. The screens are touchscreens with controls integrated with a panel that is always located in the center console and can be configured with short menus for accessing the most popular functions and applications.

In addition to the classic functions, speech recognition has been optimized (standard for all versions). Now through “Nuance” which, using the Internet connection of the Smartphone, is able to recognize commands with great precision using the wide vocabulary made available by the online server. The new Forester provides wireless updating of onboard software. In fact, it is possible to use any wi-fi connection available to update the infotainment system software quickly and easily.

Even if it is not an off-road vehicle, the new Subaru Forester e-BOXER, as a must for a car from the Casa delle Pleiadi, is a concentrate of technologies that enable the driver to face the most disparate driving conditions in complete safety. both on the road and off-road, guaranteeing performance combined with driving pleasure.