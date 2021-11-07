The “swastika on the Sun” and then the flames: thus the Hindenburg found the end

At the end of her umpteenth ocean crossing, quiet and safe, as the thirty-four others who had preceded her had been, the Hindenburg airship, a giant of the silvery skies on which two huge red flags adorned with swastikas stood out in the tail, is about to approach the docking tower of the Lakehurst Air and Naval Station, in the United States. It was May 6, 1937.

Taking off from Frankfurt three days earlier, the Hindenburg carried 36 passengers who were preparing to disembark from old Europe to reach each one of the connections with planes, ships and trains that would take them to their respective destinations in the New Continent. American Airlines personnel were bustling with docking maneuvers, when suddenly the flames began to engulf the entire mammoth oval structure, covered with cotton and filled with hydrogen. It took just a minute to leave the giant’s aluminum skeleton on the still wet lawn Zeppelin, which had turned with a breath into a ball of fire capable of illuminating even the day. Among the red-hot debris lay thirty-five unfortunates. Unexpected victims of that turn-of-the-century technological prodigy. Of what was then considered “ the safest means of transport in the world “.

The Titan of the skies

246 meters long – just twenty less than the Titanic – the “Giant of the Skies” was considered, as well as “ the largest flying object ever built ”, Also the safest means of transport on which to travel. Named after the German president, Paul von Hindenburg, the last of the Weimar Republic before the unstoppable rise of the National Socialist Party brought Adolf Hitler to power, it was the flagship of the fleet of rigid airships of the Deutsche Zeppelin Reederei GmbH, a company founded in 1935 by the Nazi hierarch Hermann Göring, dolphin of the Führer, fighter ace of the great war and future stubborn bitchy commander of the air force of the Third Reich.

Powered in flight by four propeller engines of 900 horsepower each – which allowed it a maximum speed of 135 kilometers per hour – it could reach a ceiling altitude of 5,500 meters, thanks to its cells filled with hydrogen, a gas lighter than air. , but much more dangerous than helium: the gaseous substance originally chosen for the Zeppelins, but unavailable due to a military embargo imposed by the United States. Although it was highly flammable, represented, at least until that moment, a false problem. Since the load ofhydrogen it allowed a smaller footprint of space, to the advantage of a greater thrust. Therefore allowing the accommodation on board of a greater load, and resulting in “more passengers”. The Hindenburg could thus carry up to 72 passengers (50 in transatlantic flights), housed in the cabins obtained in the lower part of the median section. While the bow gondola, and other various motor nacelles, found space for the 61 crew members.

The winds of delay and the astonishment of New York

Traveling on a Zeppelin was like traveling on a large, glittering silver cloud, propelled by small, silent propellers in the placid troposphere. Revered by liveried waiters who served cocktails and trendy food for the aperitif. Pampered and reassured by the crew and officers in full uniform: just like in the big steamers, but in the sky.

In command of the Hindenburg was the captain Max Pruss, a small-eyed Prussian who had served in the Kaiser Navy during the Great War on the Zeppelins, and who had gained a deep knowledge of that pioneering flying craft lent to civilian service. It was he who decided, due to the strong wind and the presence of thunderstorms scattered in the area around New York, to delay the arrival of the Hindenburg in New Jersey, letting his aircraft fly over the skies of Manhattan to the pure amazement of New Yorkers. Which, although they had already observed their airship Goodyear Macon in 1933, they were nonetheless amazed by the silver giant flying over their towering skyscrapers. Carrying the “swastika on the sun”, As Philip K. Dick would later write in his dystopian novel.

A moment and then the flames of the “catastrophe”

“It went up in flames! It’s gone up in flames and it’s falling, it’s crashing! Attention! Attention, you! Get out of the way! Get out of the way! Resume, Charlie! Take this back, Charlie! Fire and crashing! Crashes, it’s scary! O my God, take off, please! It burns and blazes, and the … and it’s falling on top of the mooring pylon and everyone realizes it’s terrible, this is one of the worst catastrophes in the world .. “, were these words of Herbert Morrison, who in tears recounted a disaster that would remain forever etched in the memory of the world, thanks also to newsreel coverage and photographers who awaited the arrival of the Hindenburg.

Although the cause of the disaster has never been fully clarified, the most valid thesis was that during the docking phase a spark – it is suspected caused by the accumulation of static electricity – would have given rise to a small fire on the particular treated cotton lining, which in the blink of an eye would ignite the hydrogen cells, spreading the flames instantly throughout the airship. Of the 97 people on board, 35 die, most of them at the time of the accident, others, a small part, in the following hours due to the very serious burns reported. Of the victims 13 were passengers and 22 were crew members. Most of the passengers and crew managed to escape to safety by jumping off the airship which, when burning, lost altitude and allowed a saving “leap” from a sustainable height – between six and four meters. The case of the chief electrician is singular among the survivors Philipp Lenz, who survived, while still reporting severe burns, as he got stuck in the power plant which was pressurized and insulated by an aluminum casing. Captain Pruss himself, wedged in the command gondola which being at the bow later reached the land, was seriously burned and disfigured. Albeit alive.

Suspected sabotage and the end of the Zeppelin era

As mentioned, one of the causes that could have caused the fire and the consequent destruction of the Hindenburg would be due to a spark released by build-up of static electricity. A second hypothesis, on the other hand, was based on a “risky” maneuver by the commander.

The US Department of Commerce, at the end of its investigation, determined that the flames had undoubtedly flared up due to the contact of free hydrogen with the air. But what was the reason for the presence of this “free hydrogen” has never been discovered. Perhaps there might have been a tear in the shell of the airship, and the accidental spark – perhaps caused by rubbing a loose cable from the docking tower – would have done the rest. A “lethal” combination of fatality, static electricity, and free hydrogen escaped from the Zeppelin, which was also covered with cotton cloth covered with a particular “ composed of iron oxide and cellulose acetate butyrate, mixed with aluminum powder “to guarantee waterproofing. But not excellent in terms of fire retardancy.

For others, it would have been sabotage. A determined action to inflict a severe media blow to “Mr. Hitler” and the dirigibles that were considered a symbol of Nazi power. This at least according to the conspiracy born from the mind of Hugo Eckner, a fervent National Socialist and president of the Zeppelin company. A hypothesis that still remains completely unfounded.

Since the Nazi regime had defined itself skeptical about the use of Zeppelin technology – remember used as the first bombing platform in war history – for civil purposes, the ruinous fall of the Hindenburg, whatever the mysterious cause of that disaster. , marked deeply the future of airships; considered in the 1930s as a valid alternative to steamers and airplanes, for transoceanic routes. In addition to representing a small defeat for proud Nazi Germany, which was already planning its dark plots to conquer the world and impose the swastika in every latitude of the globe. Three years after the Hindenburg disaster, the Frankfurt Zeppelin hangars will be razed to the ground, decreeing the end of airship travel once and for all. The mystery on what were the real causes of the accident, remains. And probably, it will never be revealed.