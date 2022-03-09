the Swede is already untouchable

The goleada against Everton has raised the odds of the Tottenham in the race for a place in the next Champions League. The team of Antonio Conte now awaited by the direct clashes against Manchester United and West Ham, will have to find the continuity of performances and results lost in recent weeks to fight until the end for the seasonal goal.

The former Juve relaunch Tottenham

After all, a team capable of winning at Manchester City certainly does not lack potential, also thanks to the grafts arrived from the January transfer market. The reference is in particular to Dejan Kulusevskihired by Juventus together with Rodrigo Bentancurand already capable of conquering Antonio Conte and the fans of White Hart Lane.

Tottenham, Dejan Kulusevski has already conquered Conte

The time of acclimatization of the Swedish offensive wildcard to the English reality was in fact very short. Just two games as a substitute in the league against Southampton and Wolverhampton, both lost by Tottenham, and the FA Cup against Brighton, then Conte gave him a starting shirt without taking it away from him, thanks to the excellent performance of the former Atalanta and Parma. After all, the numbers speak for themselves and show that Kulusevski took four games as a starter in the Premier League to accumulate the same loot put together in the first four months of the championship with Juventus, that is two goals And three assistsincluding the two winning passes against Everton.