The Swedish authors behind the success of K-pop

Lots of hugely successful songs by world-renowned singers and pop groups have been written or produced by Swedish musicians and composers: to name a few, both I Want it That Way of the Backstreet Boys that … Baby One More Time by Britney Spears were written by the Swedish composer and producer Max Martin, one of the most famous, while the disc Rebel heart by Madonna, from 2015, contains songs by eight authors, all Swedish.

Swedish musical authors are among the most in demand in the world, and in the last few years dozens have also begun to devote themselves to another genre: K-pop, the South Korean musical and cultural phenomenon that since the 2000s has begun to make itself known throughout. the world.

As the magazine reported The Passenger in its issue dedicated to Sweden, the capitals of pop music in the twentieth century were London and New York; in the 2000s, however, their place was taken by Stockholm and Los Angeles, where some of the most successful authors and producers settled. Swedes like Martin, Denniz Pop or Karl Johan Schuster (better known as Shellback) have written or produced some of the most famous hits by Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd, among others: now dozens more of their compatriots are contributing to the enormous success of South Korean K-pop groups, such as the well-known BTS, Red Velvet or Itzy.

Among them, for example, is Ellen Berg, who is 31 years old and works for EKKO, a South Korean record company that has a studio in Stockholm. Berg, who graduated from one of the main Swedish music schools (Musikmakarna), often collaborates with Moa Carlebecker, another of the most sought after Swedish K-pop authors; in turn, Berg and Carlebecker frequently collaborate with two other Swedes in great demand in South Korea, Ludvig Evers and Jonatan Gusmark, with whom they also wrote the song Peek-a-Boo of the Red Velvet, which has 218 million views on YouTube.

Cosmos, another South Korean record label, employs seven Swedish authors who work full-time on K-pop songs, while at The Kennel, a Stockholm studio, there are 14 people who are dedicated exclusively to writing K-pop songs. SM Entertainment, a large South Korean group active in the entertainment sector, says it works with more than 850 authors and composers around the world, 210 of them in North America and 451, more than half, from European countries, especially Scandinavian ones. .

K-pop is a genre that mixes elements of traditional South Korean pop with influences from various styles of American music, in particular rap, R&B and hip hop, but also dance and rock: according to Berg, a song of this genre “looks like five several songs in one ».

In Europe and the United States the phenomenon of K-pop has arrived rather recently, mainly thanks to the international success of BTS, the largest musical group of the genre. However, as explained to the New York Times the German musicologist Michael Fuhr, who wrote a book on K-pop, South Korean record companies had begun looking for European authors to try to launch the genre internationally as early as the late 1990s.

– Read also: BTS for beginners

Fuhr said South Korean labels had in mind productions like those of Martin, who wrote or collaborated on the writing of 25 of the songs that reached the top spot on the famous Hot 100 chart. Billboard, the most cited and important of American music. Fuhr also pointed out that the very first successful European authors in K-pop were not Swedes, but Norwegians and Finns. But Sweden is the country that has formed the majority of internationally successful authors and producers over the years, for a few reasons.

Meanwhile, the government invests heavily in the music sector and encourages its study in the school and academic system; in addition, it not only pushes on the traditional formation, but also pushes on the pop and rock one. Furthermore, Swedish authors are very oriented towards cooperation rather than rivalry: most of the K-pop songs – as indeed many of the most famous hits of American pop – are written in groups by different people during sessions that last even a few days, Fuhr pointed out.

Typically Scandinavian musicians provide South Korean record companies with a demo version of their songs, with or without English lyrics, and then Korean authors write lyrics to suit the melodies. In many cases, however, some English words are retained if they sound good or if they help make the song more catchy.

Swedish authors Moa Carlebecker (left) and Ellen Berg in an EKKO recording studio

According to Michelle Cho, a South Korean singer-songwriter who also looks for foreign authors to show to her country’s record companies, Swedes write melodies that seem to have a big impact on South Koreans’ emotions, as well as audiences in other countries. On the other hand, for Swedish authors, the K-pop market is quite profitable, given that many CDs are still bought in South Korea and the genre is very popular. Although some Swedish authors up until recently snubbed the idea of ​​working in K-pop, now many have changed their minds, and many of those who do have become quite famous both among fans of the genre and in their country, winning. prestigious awards and ending up in newspapers and local TV.

According to Carlebecker, it is also a genre that allows authors much more freedom.

Carlebecker told al New York Times that she was immediately fascinated by K-pop also because she found many similarities with the Spice Girls, one of the most famous pop groups in history, which she loved very much as a young girl. Like the members of British or American pop bands, even those of K-pop groups have different personalities and styles, and therefore the songs must be constructed in such a way that each of them can express themselves and enhance their characteristics.

According to Carlebecker, a K-pop song tends to give authors the opportunity to be more creative than an American pop song. “There are no rules in K-pop,” she commented. “You can put in three choruses one after the other if you like. You can be a little crazy and exuberant, which is what they like best. “

– Read also: The song that could have saved lives