The Swedish government will have to return $ 1.5 million in BTC to a convicted drug dealer!

The Swedish government found itself in a somewhat bizarre situation: it had to return $ 1.5 million in Bitcoin (BTC) to an incarcerated drug dealer!

Two years ago, the man was convicted by a Swedish court of illegally earning 36 BTC through online drug sales. However, the attorney at the time, Tove Kullberg, had backed the case using the fiat cash value of the bitcoins held by the criminal. The court therefore found that the man should be deprived of 1.3 million Swedish kronor ($ 100,000), an amount equivalent to 36 BTC at the time.

In the post-sentencing and incarceration period, the criminal’s loot appreciated to the point that the Swedish Enforcement Authority, tasked with auctioning the 36 BTC, only had to sell 3 BTC to meet the court’s demands.

Therefore 33 BTC remain, for a value of 1.5 million dollars, which must by law be returned to the rightful owner. In an interview with Swedish radio, Kullberg said:

“The way I decided to argue the case was somewhat unfortunate. […] It led to consequences that I was unable to foresee at the time. […] The lesson to be learned from this incident is to hold the value in Bitcoin. The profit from the crime was 36 BTC, regardless of what Bitcoin was worth at the time. “

Kullberg further pointed out that as cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly widely adopted, judicial authorities would do well to invest in educating their workforce in the details of the crypto sector:

“The more we increase the level of knowledge within the organization, the fewer mistakes we will make.”

Cryptocurrencies, due to their volatility and technical design, continue to pose a challenge for authorities and legal procedures around the world. In the UK, a government-authorized task force recently proposed a new dispute resolution framework, which would help standardize procedures for resolving potential smart contract-related disputes.

Since Bitcoin is not considered a legal tender, last year a Russian court ruled against the return of cryptocurrencies stolen following a serious crime.