The sweet codename Alex Rodriguez used for Jennifer Lopez in his phone

To borrow a line from Jennifer Lopez’s hit “Jenny From The Block,” “South side Bronx, from the Bronx!” Lopez’s beloved hometown name ticked off in her signature song was actually the sweet alias Alex Rodriguez chose for his then-love, giving a sweet nod to his New York roots. . Lopez made the confession during a 2019 interview with ‘The Breakfast Club’ as she explained how she spoke with a very heavy Latinx/Bronx accent when her career was just getting started, something she barely acknowledges in itself now by watching old videos. But it seemed Rodriguez had always found him endearing, as she revealed he first entered her name into his phone as ‘Bronx’ but then changed it to something different. ‘a bit more romantic like Wifey.

So, now we know A-Rod had a sentimental nickname for Lopez, did she have one back? Well, it certainly seems so. The ‘Marry Me’ star often gushed about her then-fiancé in various adorable Instagram posts (which have since been deleted) and regularly called him by the nickname ‘macho bello’. The words translated from Spanish mean “beautiful male”. How cute! JLo has used the phrase a few times on social media, per PopSugar, including in June 2017 when she commented on a photo he posted on Instagram, “Macho bello cono,” before later captioning a photo of herself and her man on the red carpet, “Me and my macho bello…”