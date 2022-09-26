The sweet images of Ana de Armas as a child

Today Anne of Arms She is a well-known actress Hollywood, something she always dreamed of since she was very little when she lived in her native Cuba. Seeing her journey and becoming aware of where she has come is something that deeply moves her, especially when she remembers that little girl. little girl dreamy

It is the same actress who has been in charge of sharing a little about her past and has published several on her official Instagram account. Photos from when I was a baby. Let’s see how she looked herself and how cute the artist looked.

This is what Ana de Armas looked like when she was a child

At the beginning of 2019, she shared a black and white photo, where she was one year old, no more, in which she is accompanied by her mother. Next to the image she wrote: “Cuba, 1989. My mother and I. Thank you for everything you’ve taught me, mom. Thanks for trusting me. I love you infinity Happy mothers day!”.

In another image that she uploaded, more or less from the same time, she is seen Anne of Arms as a child with her father Ramón in Santa Cruz Del Norte. The two images are very sweet because you can see a baby with a lot of light in his eyes, a snub nose and with lips like a trumpet, very tender.

There is also one in which we can see a Anne of Arms already a little older, about three or four years old. In the photograph she is seen lying on her stomach, with her head resting on her hands and two large bows decorating her pigtails.

Ana de Armas with approximately four years.

All the images have something in common and that is that they managed to melt the hearts of the actress’s followers, who filled her with comments highlighting how cute she was and how tender she looked. Even many were encouraged to say that she looks exactly the same and that she has not changed her face in practically anything.

What do you think of the Ana de Armas photos of little girl?