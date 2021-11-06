the “sweet” is a fine to the Range Rover

Haste is bad advice, especially when looking for a parking space, it doesn’t matter to the fighters you are Cristiano Ronaldo . There are no discounts for anyone when you do leave the car in a place where you really shouldn’t park it.

The Manchester United team lunch in an Italian restaurant, in the neighborhood of Hale in Greater Mancheste, went the wrong way to the Portuguese, who upon leaving the club found a fine waiting for him in his Range Rover Sport SVR. The SUV, from 112,000 euros and with 575 horses that allow you to burn the 0-100 in 4.5 seconds, it was parked in no parking by the former Juventus player who, in order to reach Solskjaer and the others hadn’t paid too much attention to the road sign on the street.

Salty icing on the Red Devils cake

What was supposed to be a relaxing post workout afternoon it ended with a “sweet” with a very salty flavor. Although there was no shortage of smiling selfies of CR7, posted on his Instagram profile before, after and during lunch.

An icing on the cake, the fine, in a crucial moment for the former Juventus player and the Red Devils, called to a test of strength in view of the Saturday derby against Manchester City: winning it would mean chasing away the ghosts of the ugly knockout with Liverpool lost 5-0 and the draw in Champios League against Atalanta remedied last Tuesday in Bergamo, and would ensure a little respite for the Norwegian coach, now with the future hanging by a thread and constantly under the magnifying glass of the company’s top management.

