News

the “sweet” is a fine to the Range Rover

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

Haste is bad advice, especially when looking for a parking space, it doesn’t matter to the fighters you are Cristiano Ronaldo. There are no discounts for anyone when you do leave the car in a place where you really shouldn’t park it.

The Manchester United team lunch in an Italian restaurant, in the neighborhood of Hale in Greater Mancheste, went the wrong way to the Portuguese, who upon leaving the club found a fine waiting for him in his Range Rover Sport SVR. The SUV, from 112,000 euros and with 575 horses that allow you to burn the 0-100 in 4.5 seconds, it was parked in no parking by the former Juventus player who, in order to reach Solskjaer and the others hadn’t paid too much attention to the road sign on the street.

Cristiano Ronaldo increasingly Scrooge: his garage is worth 17 million euros

Salty icing on the Red Devils cake

What was supposed to be a relaxing post workout afternoon it ended with a “sweet” with a very salty flavor. Although there was no shortage of smiling selfies of CR7, posted on his Instagram profile before, after and during lunch.

An icing on the cake, the fine, in a crucial moment for the former Juventus player and the Red Devils, called to a test of strength in view of the Saturday derby against Manchester City: winning it would mean chasing away the ghosts of the ugly knockout with Liverpool lost 5-0 and the draw in Champios League against Atalanta remedied last Tuesday in Bergamo, and would ensure a little respite for the Norwegian coach, now with the future hanging by a thread and constantly under the magnifying glass of the company’s top management.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Bentley Flying Spur joins the supercar collection

Look at the gallery

Ronaldo, goodbye to Juve: he reaches his supercars at Manchester United

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

history and secrets of the film never made with Andrew Garfield

September 11, 2021

Isotta won the Bianca D’Aponte Award with a song that teaches us to know ourselves

1 week ago

Harry and Meghan in the ranking of the 100 most influential people in the world of Time. Draghi the only Italian: here is the complete list

September 16, 2021

Adam Sandler: “After seeing Magnolia I thought I was going to ruin Drunk of Love”

September 28, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button