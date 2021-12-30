The sweet light of Christmas / On Rai 2 the film directed by Pat Williams

The sweet light of Christmas, the cast of the film

The film The sweet light of Christmas was made thanks to a cast made up of established profiles and emerging stars, such as Emilie Ullerup, Josh Kelly, Roz Murray and Rebecca Staab. A curiosity about the film concerns its original title; in fact, the Italian translation does not keep faith with that of the original production, that is Christmas bells are ringing. Also in the cast of the film is Josh Kelly who plays Mike Phillips. The actor was born in Yokosuka on April 25, 1982. Before acting he was on duty with the Rangers and participated in four missions between Afghanistan and Iraq. During one of these he also broke a leg. He began acting on the threshold of thirty years, he was 27, in the film Transformers Revenge of the Fallen by Michael Bay. However, he has mainly acted on TV in series such as Ugly Betty, Las Vegas, CSI Miami and True Blood. Surely it is also known for its beauty, so much so that many women have recognized it as a real sex symbol.

The sweet light of Christmas, a Rai 2 film directed by Pat Williams

The sweet light of Christmas will be broadcast today, Wednesday 29 December, starting from 14 on Rai 2. It is a film that cleverly combines romance and comedy produced in 2018 and directed by Pat Williams. The cast of the film includes Emilie Ullerup, Josh Kelly, Rebecca Staab, Mark Humphrey, Hamza Fouad and many more. Surely it is a very suitable film for this particular time of year.

The sweet light of Christmas, the plot of the film: a homecoming

The film The sweet light of Christmas tells the story of a woman named Sam who chooses to return to her hometown, Cape Cod, to take part in his father’s wedding ceremony. Taking a break from her freelance photography activity, she enjoys her return by spending time with old acquaintances and lifelong friends.

Among these, she has the opportunity to meet Mike again after many years; longtime friend and with whom she spent a good part of her childhood and adolescence, experiencing unique experiences that led her to be the woman of today.

However, after the lives of both of them, this closeness seems to start to take a different shape, with both starting to feel feelings quite far from simple friendship. Despite some misunderstandings and various personal adventures, in the end a true and sincere love will break out between the two.

