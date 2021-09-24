the sweet words about the ex give hope for a reunion

When the guest stars of the Friends reunion were announced, many thought they would see Brad Pitt’s name stand out from the rest. Because of the many cameos in the series, his was one of the most iconic and talked about. Eighth season, episode nine, entitled The One with the Rumor / The Secret Club broadcast in the USA on November 22, 2001 on the occasion of Thanksgiving and in Italy in February 2003. Brad joins the six friends for an episode that has gone down in history: he plays Will Cobert, high school friend of Monica and Ross who at the time had founded the “I hate Rachel” club. An episode that everyone has talked about, because at that time Jen and Brad had been married for a year and formed one of the most envied couples in Hollywood. It was also a special moment for Jennifer Aniston and she wanted to reiterate it in an interview broadcast yesterday that sent fans into raptures..

In chat with Access Hollywood (see above) ahead of the release of the special episode of Friends available on HBO Max from tomorrow, Thursday 27 May (in Italy visible simultaneously on Sky and Now Tv), the three female protagonists of the series, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, talked about their favorite guest stars of the series: at the unison crowned Paul Rudd, Ben Stiller and Reese Witherspoon, who played Rachel’s younger sister in a handful of episodes (and is still one of Aniston’s BFFs today). But not only. “Mr. Pitt was wonderful, really fantastic,” Jen said ringalluzzendo the #teamJen who for 16 years now continues to hope for their return of flame (if the Bennifers did it ..)

Just over a year has passed since their meeting at the Sag Awards and from those photos that have gone viral in which they greet, hug, kiss (on the cheek) and although there has been no news about it practically since January 2020, the Bradifer supporters they have not lost hope and continue to collect clues and evidence about their come back (for the forgetful, the two met in 1998, married in 2000 and left in 2005). Brad from the farewell to Angelina has not yet found his +1, ditto Jennifer officially single since the end of the marriage with Justin Theroux. That the Friends reunion is the excuse to remember the good old days and to go back to that November 2001 in which they were joyful and happy?

Brad Pitt guest star on the set of Friends in 2001 NBCGetty Images

