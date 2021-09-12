“The sweetest person I know”

Alice Cooper gave an interview to Page Six to side with Johnny Depp, his friend and partner in the Hollywood Vampires group which also includes the guitarist of Aerosmith Joe Perry.

Johnny is one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met in my life – Cooper Page Six explained. He is the most harmless human being I have ever met and anyone who knows him knows it well.

Continuing with the interview, the singer of Welcome to My Nightmare, he also extolled Johnny Depp’s musical skills.

The thing that surprises people the most about Johnny is – besides the fact that he’ll sit and talk to you for an hour even if he doesn’t know you – that he’s a great guitarist – Cooper continued. He is currently working with Jeff Beck. You don’t play with Jeff Beck unless you’re a hell of a guitarist. Johnny is a surprisingly good guitarist. He was a guitarist before he became an actor.

For the uninitiated, Johnny Depp is going through a terrible moment from a legal point of view following the court case that became public that saw him opposed to his ex-wife Amber Heard. Allegations of abuse against the actor became the subject of a battle in London court last year, when the actor tried to sue the newspaper. The Sun for having branded it as a beater of wives for allegedly attacking Heard during their brief marriage.

However, the process ended with a defeat for Johnny Depp who, following this, found himself ousted from the franchise of Fantastic Beasts. The star of Edward scissor hands in fact he played the fearsome dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. Warner Bros decided to fire him and put him under contract in his place Mads Mikkelsen (details here).

