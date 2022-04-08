the swiss army knife that hides in your device

Spotlight on iPhone It is one of those functions that have improved year after year and few users know how to use it. You may never have opened or used it, but it hides enormous potential to save you from digging through menus and finding what you need. Let’s see what Spotlight has to offer on iPhone and iPad, so you can fully utilize it next time.

How to use Spotlight on iPhone

If you’ve been on Apple’s mobile platform for a few years, surely you have activated Spotlight sometime without knowing it. In iOS 15, you have two ways to access Spotlight:





With iPhone unlocked, swipe down from anywhere on the screen and you’ll see Spotlight drop down. You can also swipe from the first Home page to the left and then tap at the top where it says Search.

The first is the simplest of all., because it works anywhere in the Home. Once you’re there, you can start entering your requests. In the next section we will see what kind of things we can do.

What to do with Spotlight on iPhone or iPad

Find apps and open quickly





In the last few months, I’ve started using Spotlight to find the Podcasts or iVoox apps. As soon as I don’t have an app outside the first page of the Home, it gives me laziness give with her So what I do is activate Spotlight and type the first few characters of the app name. Normally it is enough to put two or three letters and it already appears in the results.

If you do this enough times, you’ll see how eventually the app you are looking for appears in the suggestions. And you won’t need to type it anymore.

Search in notes, contacts, messages and dictionary





One of the most successful functions of Spotlight is, of course, the search. You can use it in things like this:

Find a note through its title or content. In my case, I keep meeting notes and I often need to consult a note of them.

through its title or content. In my case, I keep meeting notes and I often need to consult a note of them. I almost always use my 5-6 favorite contacts but when I need to find a different one, I use Spotlight before the Contacts search engine because it is faster and more comfortable.

but when I need to find a different one, I use Spotlight before the Contacts search engine because it is faster and more comfortable. If you’re an iMessage user, you might also want to use Spotlight to quickly access specific conversations and messages.

To search the dictionary, simply enter the word and its definition is displayed. We will even see its English version.

Calculator and exchange rate





Spotlight on the iPhone and iPad is also capable of do quick calculations. Simply use the symbols for addition, subtraction, multiplication or division between two numbers and it will count. It works even with parentheses. If you are a more financial user, it will be good for you to know that you can calculate amounts in different currencies if you know the acronym.

The weather in other cities





The Weather app has a section to save our favorite cities. You can find other locations from this app, but also from Spotlight without having to add it to the app. Just put ‘time on [nombre de la ciudad]” and you will see its temperature and weather.

Find and download apps on the App Store





If you know the name of an app you want to download, you don’t have to go to the App Store. Enough with enter your name in Spotlight or the beginning of its name to find the exact result. Click on the download button and you will have it on your iPhone.

Results on the web, news and Wikipedia

For those more complex queries, Spotlight will offer you results that take you to the web. You will also see news related to your search, as well as Wikipedia entries.