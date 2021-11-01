the Switch exclusive is not open world!

Observing the latest videos that have emerged on Arceus Pokémon Legends, it is possible to notice some important details relating to the game world, starting with the confirmation of the lack of open world approach. Let us know yours in the comments section.

As underlined by the recent horror film of Legends Pokémon Arceus, the epic to live together with the Sinnoh coaches of the past will be characterized by the presence of different Monster Hunter-style macro-areas, in turn divided into biomes and areas full of activities to be carried out.

Without providing a large open world map, Pokémon Arceus will therefore give fans of the series the opportunity to freely visit each setting. Each macro-area will be interconnected to the others and can be explored from the central hub of the Jublife village. The absence of an open world structure, therefore, should not limit the abilities of our alter-ego, especially in relation to the many opportunities for exploration offered by the inhabitants of the Jublife Village with their inspection missions of the Hisui region.

Before leaving you to the comments and the video at the beginning of the article, we remind you that Arceus Pokémon Legends will be available from January 28, 2022 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.