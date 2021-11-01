The Switch Online Add-on Pack is hated by gamers: the numbers

The Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Package has made a lot of talk about itself. The reveal of this pack has caused quite a stir and controversy around the Net, triggering doubts in particular among those fans who declare themselves disappointed by Nintendo’s new proposal.

What immediately catches the eye is certainly the cost of the package, which practically amounts to double the basic price of the service, which we remember being € 19.99 per year.

Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Package therefore stands at € 39.99 per year, and also allows you to access some added titles of Nintendo 64 And SEGA Mega Drive, which still left the fans quite dumbfounded given the revisable quality of the titles emulated on Nintendo Switch.

The disappointment of the fans is also evident from the feedback received from the YouTube video that presents the Nintendo Switch Online service + Additional Package: the latter has received a huge number of dislike, becoming the video with more thumbs down than ever in the history of the official YouTube channel of the great N.

Below we present the video in question:

At the time of publication of this news the video has well 102,654 dislike in the face of the suns 17,349 likes, and many comments are negative.

We are witnessing very precise and powerful feedback from the public – who are expressing their discontent at having to deal with services that are actually quite expensive and that often do not consider themselves capable of meeting their expectations. The case of the titles for Nintendo 64 and SEGA Mega Drive seems to be very emblematic.

It is certainly not a memorable start for the new service proposed by Nintendo, which however has exposed itself by explaining the reason for the high cost of the Package.

The disappointment was also enough for someone to create their own custom package.