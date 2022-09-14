The swollen hands of King Carlos III: what the specialists say about the striking inflammation

The image of the king’s hands in each of the official acts in which he participated in recent days went viral and gave rise to all kinds of conjectures

After the death of the Queen isabel II last Thursday and the proclamation of the new monarch Charles III, the public exposure of the new king increased in recent days. However, despite the fact that his image is publicly recognized, he drew attention the appearance of his hands, noticeably swollenwhich triggered a whole series of speculations about his state of health.

Although this characteristic of the new king had already been highlighted in the media in the past, his current role at the head of the crown of the United Kingdom makes the health of Carlos III -literally- a matter of state.

The image of the king’s hands in each of the official acts in which he participated in recent days went viral and gave rise to all kinds of conjectures.

In the act of proclamation, the hands of Carlos III were reddened and swollen (AP)

The truth is that so far, there is no official statement on the state of health of the monarch, and the records show that swollen fingers is something that the now king has suffered for years. He himself even jokingly called them “sausage fingers” in 2012 while getting off the plane during a tour in Australia after a long flight.

fluid retention it is a common consequence in some people after many hours on a plane. But it is true that this type of transfer is not the only possible cause of a edema.

The Dr Gareth Nye is a full professor at the University of Chester, in the United Kingdom, and explained that “the edema It is a condition in which the body begins to retain fluids in the extremities, usually in the legs and ankles, but also in the fingers, causing them to swell.

“To see if this is the cause, pressing the swollen area for about 15 seconds would cause a depression in the area, which takes time to rise again,” he said in statements to the dailystar.

During the monarch’s meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss, Carlos III’s swollen hands also drew attention (Reuters)

Women are more likely to get edema than men because their female hormone, progesterone, tends to cause the condition, leaving some women with swollen ankles, for example, before their period. Pregnancy is another time when women can suffer swelling of their extremities, and in this case it has to do with the difficulty that occurs for normal venous return during pregnancy.

Meanwhile, older people can develop the disorder if they sit or lie down for long periods of time. King Charles III he was photographed many times with noticeably swollen hands and feet, especially after long periods of flight or while staying in hot countries.

Another potential reason for “sausage fingers” is arthritis.

“Arthritis, another common condition in those over 60, often affects three main areas of the hand: the thumb joint or any of the finger joints,” said Nye, who noted that “fingers usually become stiff, painful and swollen and although medication can help with the pain, the swelling may remain.

A controversial gesture by the king during the signing of his proclamation had already gone viral over the weekend

A high-salt diet or specific medications such as those indicated to treat high blood pressure They can be another cause of swollen hands and feet.

Alejandro Macías is an infectious disease doctor and former commissioner against influenza in Mexico, and he referred to the subject of the last few hours on social networks on his Twitter account. The specialist pointed out that the edema, that is, the swelling of the monarch’s hands, could be due to the fact that he suffers from “arthritis or failure of the liver, kidneys or heart.” And he pointed out that it is not the first time that Carlos III has made a public appearance in which his hands look like this.

In his publication on social networks, the infectologist added an image in which the monarch appears with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss and the swollen hands of Carlos III are clearly observed.

