the symbols hidden in the looks of the film

Ariana Grande is among the protagonists of Don’t look up, the film that landed on Netflix on December 24th. It appears in two different scenes and sports two designer looks that hide a profound symbolic meaning: this is why it has focused on these precise style choices.

Don’t Look Up, the new film by Adam McKay landed on Netflix on December 24th, it is the phenomenon of the moment and not only because the apocalyptic story told fits perfectly with the dramatic historical period we are experiencing. The film boasts a stellar cast: Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, are just some of the Oscar-winning actors among the protagonists. To have signed the soundtrack was Ariana Grande who, paired with rapper Kid Cudi, also participated in the filming, playing a pejorative caricature of herself. In the film, the two artists hold an exclusive performance when the meteorite is now visible in the sky but what attracts the attention of the public is above all the dream dress sported by the pop star.

Ariana Grande’s total black look in the film

Ariana Grande appears in two different scenes in the film Don’t look up and in both cases, Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino. The first cameo is in total black, the singer wears a tight black leather dress with rhinestones, cut-out cuts and studs, letting her darker and more angular side emerge. Why did costume designer Susan Matheson want her to be a dark lady on the big screen? Avoid that the public associates her with the radiant and glamorous image that has always distinguished her: Riley is not Ariana and it is necessary to make it evident even with precise style choices.

The symbolic meaning of Ariana Grande’s white dress

The second appearance of Ariana Grande in the film is decidedly more spectacular: for the performance with the meteorite in sight she chooses an ethereal white dress, a voluminous model that would hardly go unnoticed, with a maxi tulle skirt, the bustier studded with feathers and a train more than 6 meters long. The creation by Valentino seems to have come off the Haute Couture F / W 2021-22 catwalk and was created by Pierpaolo Piccioli to amplify the apocalyptic atmosphere: in fact, it is enough to look at the dress even for a moment to understand that it evokes the tentacles of a creature marine moving underwater. In short, Ariana’s cinematic looks may also be designer labels but they are anything but causal.