The Sympathizer, Robert Downey Jr. in the Park Chan-Wook series

A new TV project for Robert Downey Jr., after producing Sweet Tooth. The actor is increasingly focused on the television world after his farewell to the MCU

Robert Downey Jr. continues to look to the world of TV series after his final farewell to Iron Man and the MCU. From the Sweet Tooth production to The Sympathiser, directed by South Korean director Park Chan-Wook and produced by HBO, in collaboration with A24. The show is inspired by the novel of the same name written by Viet Thanh Nguyen and winner of the Pulitzer Prize Fiction in 2016. The book begins in Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh), in 1975, and tells the story of a man, whose name is never revealed, sympathizer of the Communists who, shortly before the end of the war flees to Los Angeles, infiltrating a group of South Vietnamese to be able to spy on them. Robert Downey Jr will not play the lead role, but will have a secondary part. As for the main actor, however, his identity is not yet known.

The US superstar stated that: "In order to work on such an important work, like Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize book, a highly visionary team needs to be structured. Thanks to Park's direction, I believe that this production will be very creative and stimulating not only for me, but also for Susan and for the whole team. As far as I'm concerned, the great chance I've been given to play a complex role like that of my character is going to be really inspiring. HBO and A24 are two incredible commercial partners and two very interested 'parents'. I took up a great challenge on the fly and I am convinced that we will give the spectators an exceptional product. " For the moment, no details have been provided on the release dates or the period in which it will be distributed. The series will be directed in its entirety by Park Chan-Wook, a South Korean director who is already the creator of motorcycle films known to the general public, such as Lady Vendetta And Oldboy.

A spy thriller novel, The Sympathizer is Viet Thanh Nguyen's first feature, published in 2015 and awarded the Prestigious Pulitzer in 2016. The story was written in flashback form and the protagonist is a former South Vietnamese intelligence officer whose name is not indicated. The events are told in first person by the former captain, who leaves for Los Angeles shortly before the end of the war in Vietnam, infiltrating himself as a spy. The man is half French and half Vietnamese and was born from a promiscuous relationship between a local girl and a Catholic priest who never recognized him.