‘The Symptoms are Different, but Don’t Panic’, says the Doctor who works in South Africa “ILMETEO.it

OMICRON VARIANT: ‘The Symptoms are Different, but Don’t Panic’, says the Doctor who works in South Africa

DOCTOR Angelique Coetzee sheds light on the OMICRON variantThere variant of the coronavirus coming from South Africa, Omicron, scares the whole world. To try to make some order and restore a certain calm is the president of the South African Physicians Association, Country where the mutation comes from, the doctor Angelique Coetzee, which says it considers it premature to talk about an upcoming health crisis.

After the first case European variant identified in Belgium, Italy also registered its first positive patient, in Campania. Do you have to worry? According to Dr. Coetzee yielding to alarmism and talking about a health crisis is premature, however, as in South Africa the situation is by no means critical. “It may be highly contagious, but so far the cases we see are extremely mild“, he in fact explained.“Maybe in two weeks I will have a different opinion, but this is what we are seeing. So are we seriously worried? No. We are worried and look what is happening “, he added. Wait, therefore, before talking about a crisis and generate alarm. The citizen of Campania tested positive for the variant Omicron, among other things vaccinated with two doses, has mild symptoms.

In his interview granted to Telegraph, Angelique Coetzeeshe says that for days already in the private clinic she runs in Pretoria, patients with symptoms not exactly attributable to Covid, which had actually led her to think of a variant. No loss of taste and smell, for example, but rather a general sense of affatticamento and a slight tachycardia.

For what concern Campania patientpositive result for the Omicron variant after his trip to Mozambique, the ASL of Caserta, as also read in the newspaper Republic, he wanted to reassure the population, explaining that the situation is currently under control. The subject, in fact, has almost no symptoms, while the rest of his family has never really had them. The ASL of Caserta it has also already started all the tracing of human contacts in recent days.