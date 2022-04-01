In Italy a large slice of the population suffers from chronic or degenerative diseases affecting the muscles or bones or joints. Whether they are of inflammatory origin or of degenerative and chronic origin, these pathologies can really worsen the quality of life. In addition to physiotherapy, the classic treatments include drug therapy. In Italy, however, we have a great wealth that is constituted by the thermal springs.

The symptoms of osteoarthritis, osteoporosis or fibromyalgia could really be alleviated without drugs with these extraordinary waters that everyone envies us

Thanks to the Bonus Terme, many Italians have been able to rediscover the benefits of spas. In this article we will discover some spas that are suitable for the treatment of osteo-articular diseases. In particular, thermal treatments are used to relieve the symptoms of these pathologies.

The structures of Abano and Montegrotto

Balneotherapy and mud therapy are the treatments of choice for these osteo-articular problems. The Venetian towns are the destination of patients and tourists from all over the world and even the muds are covered by a European patent. The treatments are provided in all hotel establishments of the Euganean Spas and have agreements with the National Health Service. The mud is applied at a temperature of 39/42 ° and in addition to relieving pain, it promotes the elimination of uric acids. After the mud therapy, balneotherapy follows to remove the mud with hydromassage that relaxes the muscles. This is followed by 60 minutes of relaxation where you sweat. Well, there is a normal sweat reaction to dispose of the accumulated heat. Finally, we move on to the therapeutic massage session to end the regenerating path. All this happens in the morning while the afternoon is free to enjoy the beauties and food and wine delights of the Euganean hills.

The Terme di Montecatini

The Baths are also an architectural jewel as well as for health. The sumptuous halls and the majestic gardens make one almost forget that one goes to the establishments even for health. In addition to other pathologies, osteoarticular diseases are also treated at the Spa, in particular with Balneotherapy and Mud therapy. The Pistoia thermal water is of the salty-sulphate-alkaline type and flows microbiologically pure. In particular, Leopoldina and Rinfresco waters are used to relieve muscle tension. Secondly, relief from pain is found thanks to the hot thermal muds, which are used after various stages of processing. Naturally the Terme di Montecatini have an agreement with the Italian Health System.

The Terme di Levico

The water of the Terme di Levico is classified as a ferruginous arsenical sulphate water. Availability is not unlimited because it is closely linked to the rains that pour into the Lagorai mountains. From the mountain, the water begins to enrich itself thanks to an underground path through the minerals. Also in this case, after therapeutic baths and thermal muds with an anti-inflammatory and muscle relaxant effect, the symptoms of pathologies such as osteoarthritis are considerably alleviated. Furthermore, once the treatment sessions are over, there is a beautiful lakeside town that awaits all who stay there for the spas.

The symptoms of arthrosis, osteoporosis or fibromyalgia could also be treated naturally and without drugs by going to these beautiful places

Recommended reading

Dermatitis and Psoriasis but also varicose veins and swollen legs could benefit from a stay at these spas immersed in the Dolomites