The symptoms of the covid XE variant, which is highly contagious

New variants of the Covid-19 have turned on the alarms again in the World Health Organization (WHO)which puts the focus especially on the call XE. This mutation of the virus, which is the result of the combination of Omicron and its ‘silent’ sublineage BA.2, was detected for the first time last January in the United Kingdom, whose Government has already published the initial results of the study on its incidence and its symptom.

The truth is that, according to this report on the XE variant from the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA), this virus has not so far offered a behavior different from that of Omicron, which generally produces fever, cough, runny nose, tiredness, and headache.

This follows from the study of the more than 600 cases that have been detected to date of this subvariant in the British country, which affects, in any case, that “there is not enough evidence to draw conclusions about the properties” of XE or other mutations such as XD and XF.

However, the health authorities of the United Kingdom call for calm in the face of the emergence of these “recombinant” variants, which are not only “usual” in this type of scenario in which there are already several mutations in circulation, but also hopes that “most are extinct relatively quickly..

“This particular variant, the XE, has shown a variable growth rate and we still cannot confirm if it is truly more transmissible or serious, ”says Susan Hopkins, who leads the medical advice of the UKSHA, in the report.

Is the covid XE variant more contagious?

The WHO itself has also offered details about this variant, which this week warned that its transmission capacity it is up to 10 percent higher than that of the so-called ‘silent Omicron’ (so known for the difficulties in sequencing it), which is predominant in most of the world.

“XE belongs to the Omicron variant until significant differences in transmission and disease characteristics, including severity, are reported. The WHO continues to closely monitor and evaluate the risk to public health associated with recombinant variants”, transferred the director general of this organization, tedros ahanom.