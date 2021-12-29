the SYMPTOMS of the OMICRON variant are different! How to understand if you have been infected »ILMETEO.it

COVID: the SYMPTOMS of the OMICRON variant are different! How to tell if you have been infected

The SYMPTOMS of the OMICRON variant are differentThe spread of the Omicron variant it is one of the factors behind the surge in infections in Italy. If in the past the covid had a more defined line to recognize symptoms, now it is hard to understand that it is Covid if you do not resort to the help of a rapid or molecular swab.

This is because, in most cases, in the vaccinated the symptoms are confused and superimposed on those of a common cold or flu and we well know that this is the time of year when the flu virus is most contagious.

The symptoms of the Omicron variant disguise themselves even more with those of the flu, but what does it change in the concrete between the variants? British data tells us that 41% of the positives with Delta he no longer smelled and tasted, while with Omicron the percentage is between 12 and 23%.

Epidemiologists, as also reported by the newspaper Republic, they explained that the new variant shows up with a runny nose, sneezing, headache, burning throat, bone aches and fatigue. Hence, the caveat: people who have these signs shouldn’t underestimate them. They need to do a test to eventually isolate themselves and not infect others.

THE symptoms are certainly milder compared to the other variants, for several factors: one above all, the vaccination, which mitigates the effects of severe disease or immunization in most people. Furthermore, compared to the beginning of the pandemic, the categories most affected today are pediatric ones (5/12 years) and young people up to 40 years of age. Attention, however, the virus easily spreads even to the weakest segments of the population.

Another clue in favor of the lower danger of Omicron is the fact that it it mostly affects the upper airways (nose and throat) than the lungs, according to the University of Hong Kong study. In the laboratory, in fact, the researchers realized that it comes into contact with human cells of the bronchial tissue multiplies 70 times faster than Delta, while in the cells of the lungs replication occurs much more slowly.

Here’s why it infects the most: the virus comes out more easily if present in the bronchi, but it does not cause the enormous damage it can do to the lungs.