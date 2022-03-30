Of long Covid it has been talked about for some time now and its effects are beginning to be more and more known. But the long-term consequences of Covid-19 infection can be even more specific and mainly concern the heart.

The cases of chest pain, palpitations and changes in heartbeatbut also of fatigue and breathing difficultiesare not that rare among those who have had the Covid. Between 10% and 30% of infected patients then had problems of this type, which also occur four or more months after the infection.

Hence the long cardiovascular Covida real new disease identified with the term Pasc, Post acute sequelae from Sars-Cov-2. The term was coined by experts from the American College of Cardiology in a study published in the Journal of the American Collage of Cardiology. Let’s see what the symptoms to watch out for and what to do when they show up.

What is Pasc, the long cardiovascular Covid

American experts have arranged some kind of guidea document with all the information discovered on this new disease and which will also be used by Italian experts, as underlined by Italian Society of Cardiology.

Thanks to this guide it will be possible to understand what is thediagnostic process to follow and how to check the patient’s condition in case of post-Covid cardiovascular symptoms. According to the president of Sic, Ciro Indolfi, there are numerous patients with cardiovascular problems registered after acute Covid infection and for this reason we are talking about a new disease.

Cardiovascular symptoms to watch out for after Covid

Experts point out that you have to beware of some symptoms that occur after Covid and, in particular, if a specific cardiovascular disease is not identified as a result of diagnostic tests. In this case it is likely that, since there are no other cardiovascular problems, we are faced with what is now defined Pasc. The symptoms to look out for – especially more than four weeks after Covid infection – are tachycardia, exercise intolerance, chest pain and shortness of breath.

The consequences of long cardiovascular Covid

The possible presence of long cardiovascular Covid can lead to fatigueone reduced exercise capacity and other problems that lead to an inevitable decrease in physical activity and an increased predisposition to bed rest. Which consequently worsens the general state of physical health.

What to do in case of cardiovascular symptoms

Should these symptoms occur, it is recommended to undergo one cardiological counseling. The other recommendation is to gradually resume playing exercises: first in a lying or semi-lying position (for example cycling, swimming, rowing) and then, slowly, return to normal exercise even standing up.

Another advice is to resume physical activity for a short time, at least at the beginning: no more than 5-10 minutes a day. Then go on with a gradual increase. Finally it is also recommended to take salt and liquids to reduce symptoms such as tachycardia. Your doctor may also prescribe beta blockers.