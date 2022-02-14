the symptoms to watch out for

Skin cancer is a very widespread disease in the world, some symptoms and signs can warn us and intervene in time.

THE skin cancers they are due to an uncontrollable growth of abnormal cells in the epidermis, the outermost layer of the skin. When this formation is malignant it is spoken of cancer. Unfortunately, it is a very common disease. Think that before Covid-19 it was the first cause of death in South America.

There are different types of cancers or skin cancers and they can manifest in different ways in people. It usually starts with what looks like a simple mole but then takes a different shape, with burning and itching. Although it is a very common disease, it can be prevented and cured in most cases.

YOU COULD ALSO READ >>> Most common types of cancer in women: all the details

Let’s see what the risk factors, the causes, the symptoms or the obvious signs of this disease are in order to create more awareness in people and try to prevent it as much as possible or, at least, to recognize it and intervene in time.

Skin cancer: the signs not to be underestimated

THE factors common to people who have contracted this type of disease are the following:

clear skin

high sun exposure

over 30 years

However, this is what occurs in most cases, but everyone, even those with dark skin, can be at risk. However, don’t panic. If this disease is diagnosed in time, that is, in the early stages there is a very high probability that it can be cured. It depends on the time of diagnosis, how it is removed and how it is treated.

Either way, there are some signs, some symptoms which should in no way be underestimated. Here’s what they are:

Excessive tiredness : in the presence of this type of cancer there may be a sense of tiredness and fatigue even just after resting;

: in the presence of this type of cancer there may be a sense of tiredness and fatigue even just after resting; Weight loss : all types of cancer cause weight loss, therefore in conditions of lack of physical activity and no weight loss diet, weight loss is a symptom of disease;

: all types of cancer cause weight loss, therefore in conditions of lack of physical activity and no weight loss diet, weight loss is a symptom of disease; Fever : having a high body temperature often means that the body is trying to react to a disease, such as it could be in cancer;

: having a high body temperature often means that the body is trying to react to a disease, such as it could be in cancer; Skin changesWhen a mole or spot changes color, gets bigger, becomes red, itchy and painful, it could be melanoma.

YOU COULD ALSO READ >>> Bowel cancer, symptoms: the first sign that should not be ignored

Therefore, to prevent this disease you need to be careful of the sun’s rays. In the summer, people like to have a nice tan, but you must avoid exposure in the hottest hours and above all use protective creams. In case of signs such as those listed above, it is advisable to contact your doctor immediately and then to the dermatologist.