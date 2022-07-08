The syndrome that could remove Sandra Bullock as an actress | Film and Television

at the beginning of the year, Sandra Bullock announced a temporary retirement as an actress. However, this temporary break could become permanent if we pay attention to the latest statements that the interpreter has made to The Hollywood Reporter. According to the artist’s words, she is “burned” with Hollywood, which has caused the first symptoms of Burnout syndrome.

Sandra does not have any filming on her schedule or any pending promotional work for a film that has already been completed. She made it clear at the time: “I take my job very seriously, but right now I just want to be with my kids and family 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This means I’m going to take some time off.” break”.

And said and done, but the personal decision seems to have sat very well with the interpreter who does not contemplate returning to the film industry in the short term, which has caused her a syndrome of mental and physical exhaustion that has prevented her from making decisions. This is how Burnout syndrome is known.

“I don’t want to be indebted to anyone’s schedule but my own. I’m so burned out. I’m so tired and I’m not capable of making healthy and smart decisions and I know it (…). Work has always been constant for me and I’ve been very lucky, but I realized that it was becoming my crutch. It was like opening a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never there. I said to myself, ‘Stop looking for it here, because it doesn’t exist. ‘” the actress confessed.

However, the decision is not yet final and that is something he wanted to make very clear: “If I decide to retire, then I will make that announcement.” In April, she premiered her latest project The Lost City, an action romantic comedy in which she starred alongside Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe.

At the moment, the break is going well for Sandra Bullock and everything seems to indicate that she has not yet decided to say goodbye to her role as an actress. It is clear that the Oscar winner still has a lot to tell and a lot of movies to star in and direct. The protagonist of such popular sagas as Speed ​​or Miss Special Agent has starred in big blockbusters like Ocean’s 8, Gravity, The Minions… Although she hasn’t always been proud of her roles.