The Synergie vocal ensemble performing in Trois-Pistoles

It is in the open air, in the park of the church of Trois-Pistoles that the voices of the vocal ensemble Synergie will flourish. The concert will take place on Sunday, June 12 at 2 p.m. In case of rain, the event will be postponed to June 19, same time and same place.

The musical direction is provided by the singer-songwriter Leela and the singers will be accompanied on the piano by Guillaume Aubertin. The group prepares several songs from the popular repertoire, ranging from chanson to pop and soul music.

With the arrival of Leela as musical director three years ago, the vocal ensemble’s repertoire moved towards pop song, and the main objective was to simplify it in order to be able to offer it to a greater number.

Moreover, the vocal ensemble hopes that the event will convince other participants to join its ranks as soon as the next school year is scheduled for September.

Among the works performed during this concert will be songs by Ariane Moffatt, Katy Perry and Les Rita Mitsouko. The event will take place under the theme of inclusion and diversity, and is part of the festivities for the 325th anniversary of the City of Trois-Pistoles.

The vocal ensemble Synergie was previously directed by Guylaine Rousseau from 2015 to 2019 and from 2003 to 2014, the ensemble bore the name of the choir Art-Fa-des-Neiges under the direction of Françoise Dubé. The organization continues the long tradition of Basque choral singing. The Art-Fa-des-Neiges choir was founded in 1983 by Jean-Pierre Gagnon. The latter was at the head of the Roitelets for 15 years, a well-known ensemble of choristers.

The show is free and open to all. A voluntary contribution is suggested, with the possibility of making an Interac transfer at 418 851-5710, password: sing. The funds raised will be used by the organization to support their regular activities.