the table of positions, the last date and what Argentina can still achieve

RAUL MARTINEZ

With the 3-0 of the Argentina to Venezuela in La Bombonera the 17th date of the South American qualifier for him World Cup Qatar 2022, on a Friday that had no new qualifiers in the world, after an action-packed Thursday. The albiceleste selected got its 11th victory in the classification and although this was the penultimate day of the South American route, the team has two commitments ahead of it: next Tuesday’s with Ecuador, in Guayaquil, and the unfinished one with Brazil, which He played his first five minutes before local health authorities interrupted the game due to an infraction of the Brazilian quarantine regulations due to the coronavirus.

The clash with green-yellow It would take place in June, in Europe, shortly after the continental champions clash with Italy, or in September, in the United States. Brazil is the leader of the Conmebol classification, with a lavish campaign, of 13 wins, 3 equalities, 36 own goals and just 5 others. For Argentina to have a chance of stealing the first final place, the team led by Tite must lose points during their visit to Bolivia, which will also be this Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. And the one trained by Lionel Scaloni, simultaneously beat the Ecuadorians. By the way, finishing at the top of the table has no practical effect: Argentina will be top of the World Cup group regardless of how they finish in the tie. The draw will take place next Friday in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Di María’s goal for 2-0 over Venezuela

Beyond that, the Argentine team managed to add a 30th game to its undefeated series, which is now 20 successes and 10 parities, and was one game away from equaling the one that took place between 1991 and 1993 under the technical direction of Alfio Basile .

Messi’s goal: 3-0

This Thursday there had been more definitions for the drums that will contain the names of the teams in the draw for the zones that FIFA will do in Doha. They entered the payroll Japan and Saudi Arabia, for Asia, and Ecuador and Uruguay they joined Brazil and Argentina, who already had the ticket. At night, the penultimate date of the Concacaf region did not deliver new names, nor did the day of Africa, which took place this Friday. For now, then, there are still 19 confirmed at the World Cup party.

Ecuador, the team led by Gustavo Alfaro, qualified despite the resounding 3-1 loss suffered against Paraguay in Asunción, helped in this case by Peru’s defeat in Montevideo. Despite being eliminated, Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s team made the most of their opportunities and celebrated with goals from Robert Morales, Piero Hincapié (against) and Miguel Almirón.

Uruguay agreed to the World Cup by winning the match in which they had all the obligations. It reached him with a 1-0 win over Ricardo Gareca’s Peru with a goal from Giorgian de Arrascaeta; At the end, a controversy arose over a ball that Sergio Rochet, the Uruguayan goalkeeper, saved inside the goal, although in principle the ball did not enter completely. La Celeste, now directed by Diego Alonso, reaches a World Cup for the fourteenth time.

Thus, for South America, only the fifth place remains to be defined, which will enable the playoff match against the third in the Asian tie (today it would be defined between Australia and the United Arab Emirates). For that fifth place, Peru, Colombia and, to a lesser extent, Chile have chances.

Brazil, already classified several dates ago, crushed Chile 4-0, which reaches the closing with the rope around its neck: it will have to beat Uruguay, and also it does not depend on itself, since it must wait for two defeats from Peru and Colombia to be able to reach fifth place. Peru is the only one of the three that depends on itself: with a victory against Paraguay, it will play the playoff. A tie will force you to hope that neither Colombia nor Chile will win.

Finally, Colombia extended their chances with a comfortable 3-0 at the expense of Bolivia, with goals from Luis Díaz, Miguel Borja and Uribe. The coffee team, to enter fifth, needs to beat Venezuela at the end of the tie, and hope for a tie or defeat for Peru against Paraguay, and in case of equalizing, that Chile does not beat Uruguay.

Chile? It is the one with the most complex scenario: it must beat Uruguay and it also needs Peru to lose to Paraguay, and Colombia not to beat Venezuela.

the missing games

The South American qualifying table

The 19 qualified