The tablet you were looking for is here thanks to Samsung

Until not long ago, tablets were halfway between a computer and a smartphone. It was not a device that was powerful and versatile enough to work for several hours, nor was it a size that was comfortable enough to be carried around all day. The result was a device that, although it is very well accepted in the market, leaves an important feeling of lost potential.

For a few years, we have been able to see how most manufacturers have launched

new products more focused on that: get the most out of tablets, especially at the productivity level. From incorporating powerful processors to adding a series of peripherals that facilitate its use, especially during long hours (such as the keyboard and mouse) or if we want to make more precise use of its screen, through the compatibility of a Pen.

Among all the releases we have seen in recent years, Samsung’s most recent aims to consolidate itself as the best option for all those people who need a powerful, manageable device that gives free rein to their creativity and productivity. We are talking about the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, which comes in three different versions depending on what each user is looking for: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. We tell you everything you need to know about the best tablets on the market.

A screen that goes up to 14.6 inches

There are several aspects that stand out in the new family of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablets. From its design, with a screen size that goes up to 14.6 inches in the case of the Ultra version, the largest on the market, to the fastest processor ever seen in the Galaxy range. But let’s go by parts.

When we have any of the three versions in hand, it is a device that

surprise. Made of aluminum, it gives it the firmness and resistance necessary to be able to take it anywhere without fear of it breaking.. In addition, you will also be surprised by its lightness and weight.

Regarding dimensions, Samsung’s new tablet family comes in three different screen sizes. In the most basic version, 11 inches, in Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ it goes up to 12.4 inches and in the case of the Ultra version, up to 14.6. In the case of the first, it mounts an LCD panel while the two older models have a Super AMOLED screen. In all three cases, the quality when playing multimedia content is guaranteed.

Snapdragon 8 Gen: the fastest processor in a Galaxy device

So that all people can feel the power in the new Samsung tablet, the chosen mobile processor has been the fastest seen so far in the history of Galaxy devices: the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The result is a smooth performance at all times, even if we open editing applications that require more power or do a lot of multitasking. It is not a laptop but it is not far behind when compared to other options on the market.

The choice of this processor seems to be the answer that Samsung gives to a sector of the population that had been demanding a powerful tablet for some time: Content developers or artists, who need to be able to unleash their creativity anywhere, without having to worry about the computer crashing or not keeping up.

An autonomy to not leave us hanging anywhere

Any device focused on mobility must have a fixed component: a battery that allows, at least, to spend the day away from home. In the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 family, since it is marketed in three different formats, autonomy varies, but if we take into account the most basic, that of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, it has 8,000 mAh. The Tab S8+ model goes up to 10,090 mAh while in the case of the Ultra model, it reaches a staggering 11,200 mAh, perfect for those who need to squeeze the battery to the maximum. The common part of all three models is that it has 45W fast charging technology so we can have our equipment with a full battery in no time.

S Pen: Few brands tune it like Samsung

The S Pen is already an old acquaintance in the Galaxy range, both phones and tablets, in this case. Although there are other brands that include it, few know how to create a tool as precise as Samsung, whether for writing or drawing. In this case, moreover, if we take into account the 14.6-inch screen of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, it takes on special importance in order to get more and better use out of it. For example, if we want to take notes while attending an important call, with the Multi task option we can divide the screen by opening both applications.

When we have finished with it, it is as simple as placing it on the back of the tablet to start charging. In addition, thanks to its magnet system, we make sure that it does not move or get lost.

Camera, apps and of course 5G

To close the review of the new Samsung tablets, it highlights a series of very important features for most people. One of them is the camera, which we use so often to make video calls, especially as a result of the pandemic. For this reason, Samsung has incorporated a wide-angle dual front camera capable of recording in 4K resolution. In addition, its automatic framing function is very interesting, which, even in motion, will keep the focus where it is needed.

The second aspect is long list of compatible applications with which we can take full advantage of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablets. From the suite of Google applications, such as Google Duo, to others more focused on creation, so that, with the help of the S Pen, edit videos in a simpler way, and anywhere.

The third aspect is its connectivity. We have been seeing how more and more 5G connectivity reaches smartphones for some time, that is why Samsung has decided that its new tablets also have a 5G version. The result is a much faster Internet connection, essential for people who need to stay connected and share their content from anywhere.

When we consider all aspects of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 family, there is no doubt that it is the perfect tool for work and leisure for anyone. After many years, tablets are now capable of replacing a computer or a smartphone if needed.