The taikonauts gave some lessons aboard the Chinese space station

On board the Chinese space station Tiangong there are currently three taikonauts: Zhai Zhigang, Ye Guangfu And Wang Yaping. The activities follow each other as scheduled and the sharing on Chinese social networks and CCTV state television is extensive. The duration of the mission is 6 months (the previous one was 3 months) and the first extravehicular activity has already been carried out.

However, December 9th was a special day because Wang Yaping (the first Chinese female astronaut aboard Tiangong) held a lesson to various spectators, including many children and young people, on Earth. These are training activities already carried out on the ISS but it is the first time that it has taken place aboard this space station. On 11 December the new orbital parameters of Tiangong which currently has an apogee of 396 km, a perigee of 386.7 km with an average altitude of 391.3 km, an inclination of 41.4 ° and a speed of 7.68 km / s.

The lesson aboard the Chinese space station Tiangong

According to the CNSA, the crew of the Chinese space station sent in live streaming a lesson for students. At the center were the experiments that can be carried out in microgravity showing the clear differences with what happens on Earth.

THE three taikonauts they showed part of the life on board with Wang Yaping (aided by her colleagues) who performed some experiments related to fluids and their behavior in this environment. In addition, some schools were able to interact directly with the astronauts for a total of 1420 pupils between primary and secondary schools.

The cycle of lessons called “Tiangong Class” it is a return to teaching from Space of the Chinese agency after an eight-year hiatus. The first lesson lasted 60 minutes with experiments related to cytology, to human movement, surface tension of liquids and much more. In a video made available by the CNSA you can see for example the use of a gyroscope or a microscope with human heart cells.

Among the experiments is the possibility of immersing a ping pong ball in a jar containing water (while on Earth it is not possible). The use of typical Chinese children’s games such as paper flowers were also employed during the lesson aboard the Chinese space station. The experiment of immersing an effervescent tablet in a sphere of water (already performed on the ISS) was also replicated.

